13 YEARS SINCE THE MARIKANA MASSACRE – 34 striking miners gunned down on 16th August 2012

COSATU (Congress of South African Trade Unions) remembers the tragic events that led to the death of 44 workers in Marikana, in the North West 13 years ago.

Thirty-four mineworkers were gunned down by police on 16 August 2012 while protesting, they were demanding a R12 500 wage settlement from their employer, Lonmin.

In the week culminating in the disaster, 10 other people were killed.

Although it’s been over a decade since the tragedy, it remains a painful memory in the country’s history and to the families who lost their loved ones. The events of Marikana still carry deep scars that echo in South Africa today.

The 34 mineworkers, who were working under dangerous conditions in an industry where fatalities are a reality, were seeking a wage rise. Their demand was a drop in the ocean compared to the exorbitant profits their employers pocketed.

To date, companies still resist attempts to minimise the wage gap, opting for slavery tactics that impoverish workers. As they pull against progressive conditions, COSATU and its affiliates are emboldened to intensify the advancement of the worker struggle.

Whilst the Federation notes that R350 million in compensation was paid to some of the survivors and the families of the victims, no amount of money will compensate for the loss of life or trauma suffered.

Most of the workers were breadwinners, responsible for multiple family members. Their deaths robbed numbers of unpayable futures. COSATU calls for outstanding compensation to be released for the suffering and the loss endured by those affected.

The mining companies in the area should be at the helm of correcting the wrongs of Marikana. Communities living around mines should be at the receiving end of the profit generated by mining companies. It is the companies that should rescue communities from abject poverty by creating a conducive environment for job creation and skills development.

COSATU said: ‘As the country commemorates this day, may we be reminded of the never-ending strife for decent work. Collective bargaining for fair wages, job security and safe working conditions are imperative to ensure that the events of Marikana are never repeated.’

A SAFTU statement said:

Thirteen Years

Without Justice: We Will Not Forgive

‘The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) joins the working class, the families of the slain mineworkers, and progressive forces across the world in marking 13 years since the cold-blooded massacre of 34 mineworkers by the South African Police service on 16 August 2012.

‘Thirteen years later, the wounds are still open. The demand that inspired the strike – a living wage – remains a symbol of dignity and resistance. Yet not one political leader, police commander, or corporate executive has been held criminally accountable.

‘Widows, children, and survivors still live with their pain of loss and the injustice of impunity, while Lonmin, now Sibanye-Stillwater, and other mining corporations continue to profit from the platinum soaked in workers’ blood.

Marikana… A State-Backed Crime Against the Working Class

‘The Marikana Massacre was not a tragic accident. It was a premeditated act of state violence in the defence of capital. The Farlam Commission exposed collusion between the police, political leaders, and mining bosses to “deal decisively” with striking workers. It showed how post-apartheid capitalism remains willing to deploy lethal force to protect profits and punish worker militancy.

Farlam Commission Recommendations: A Decade of Betrayal

‘The Farlam Commission was meant to deliver truth, justice, and reforms to ensure such a massacre never happened again. Thirteen years on, its record is one of partial measures and deliberate neglect:

‘Partially implemented:

Establishment of a Panel of Experts and Ministerial Transformation Task Team on Public Order Policing (POP);

Drafting of interim guidelines for POP equipment and communication systems, with some new equipment procured;

Compensation payments of more than R330-R350 million to families, survivors, and the wrongfully arrested, though key constitutional damage claims remain unsettled ignored or inadequately implemented;

No criminal accountability for those who ordered or executed the killings on 16 August;

Only two of the Commission’s recommendations on POP reforms have reportedly been implemented over a decade.

Meanwhile, ‘Last Thursday, 14 August, SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said: ‘The South African Federation of Trade Unions is outraged and condemns in the strongest terms the brutal killing of an e-hailing driver in Soweto allegedly by taxi operators yesterday.

‘This senseless act of violence and utter disregard for human life once again exposes the dangers facing workers in the transport sector and the urgent need for government intervention.

‘The violence against e-hailing drivers is not an isolated incident – it is part of a systematic pattern of intimidation and harassment by certain taxi operators to maintain control over passenger transport routes.

‘At the heart of the conflict is fierce competition for passengers in a shrinking economy, with rising unemployment leaving fewer commuters for both taxis and e-hailing services.

‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has intensified this tension. E-hailing platforms can fetch passengers directly from their homes and deliver them to workplace doorsteps, bypassing taxi ranks and bus stops where minibus taxis traditionally wait. This has displaced many taxi operators, fuelling resentment and, at times, violence.

Condemning anti-

competitive violence

‘SAFTU is equally appalled by a growing and unacceptable pattern of violence and sabotage against other modes of transport:

Private and long-distance buses have been targeted with attacks, including arson, aimed at eliminating competition and forcing workers to rely exclusively on taxis;

In some areas, certain taxi operators have set up illegal roadblocks, stopping private cars to interrogate drivers and passengers;

Passengers have reported being forced to kiss each other to “prove” they are husband and wife when accused of giving or receiving a lift, and cars have been impounded with exorbitant release fees demanded.

‘These practices are nothing short of barbaric and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They violate the rights of workers, commuters, and the public, and they undermine any claim to serving communities.’

‘The violence is a product of a broken transport system and a failing capitalist economy. Workers in both sectors should not be fighting each other – they should be uniting against exploitation. SAFTU calls on both taxi and e-hailing drivers to join unions and organise for decent working conditions, fair pay, and safety.

SAFTU demands:

1. Urgent mediation: The Ministry of Transport must immediately convene taxi associations, e-hailing representatives, commuter organisations, and communities to develop a peaceful, lasting solution.

2. Address root causes: Tackle unemployment, exploitative financing, poor working conditions, and unregulated competition.

3. Safety measures: Increase police and security presence at hot spots and create emergency response systems for all transport workers.

4. Public transport reform: Build a publicly managed, integrated transport network where taxis serve as feeder services, e-hailing is regulated fairly, and commuting is affordable, safe, and reliable.

‘We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased driver. This act of violence is unacceptable. Those responsible must be arrested, prosecuted, and convicted without delay.’