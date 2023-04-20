May Day March Meeting

Young Socialists call on all YS Members to join:
May Day March
Monday, 1st May
- Make May 1st start of General Strike!
- TUC must act to support striking nurses and junior doctors!
- Trade unions must strike to support Palestine & boycott Israel!
- Kick out Tories now!
- For world socialist revolution!
Assemble:
12 noon, Clerkenwell Green, EC1R ODU
March:
1pm through Central London to Meeting at 2pm Hercules Pillars Pub, 18 Great Queen Street, WC2B 5DG.
Speakers:
- Frank Sweeny, WRP General Secretary
- Aabhinav Tyagi. YS Editor
- Kye Gbangbola, Truth About Zane Campaign
- Sadia Kokni Free Julian Assange Campaign
- Doug Holton, Equity Campaigns Officer
- Plus other speakers