May Day March Meeting

By
The Editor
-
0
47
May Day March

Young Socialists call on all YS Members to join:

May Day March

Monday, 1st May

  • Make May 1st start of General Strike!
  • TUC must act to support striking nurses and junior doctors!
  • Trade unions must strike to support Palestine & boycott Israel!
  • Kick out Tories now!
  • For world socialist revolution!

Assemble:

12 noon, Clerkenwell Green, EC1R ODU

March:

1pm through Central London to Meeting at 2pm Hercules Pillars Pub, 18 Great Queen Street, WC2B 5DG.

Speakers:

  • Frank Sweeny, WRP General Secretary
  • Aabhinav Tyagi. YS Editor
  • Kye Gbangbola, Truth About Zane Campaign
  • Sadia Kokni Free Julian Assange Campaign
  • Doug Holton, Equity Campaigns Officer
  • Plus other speakers

May Day Poster

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR