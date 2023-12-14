Youth Are Showing The Way! Now The Trade Unions Must Call A General Strike To Support State Of Palestine!

THE Israeli occupation army is continuing its aggression against the city of Jenin in Occupied Palestine for the second day in a row, leaving seven Palestinians killed, and a number of wounded civilians with various injuries, at dawn and early Wednesday morning.

The occupation army imposed a complete siege on the Jenin neighbourhood yesterday and closed all its entrances with military vehicles and bulldozers that destroyed the infrastructure and stalls.

The occupation forces also used ENERGA anti-tank rifle grenades to bomb three houses in the eastern neighbourhood of Jenin belonging to resident Uday Bajawi Turkman, whose house was completely burned.

Yesterday morning, the occupation forces continued to bomb homes in Jenin camp, destroying its infrastructure, shooting at everyone who wandered around the city and its camp, and launched a campaign of house raids and arrests of citizens.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that the young man, Rashad Mohammad Turkman, 18, died as a result of a critical injury sustained by Israeli occupation bullets, bringing the number of Palestinians in Jenin killed by Israeli forces since Tuesday dawn to seven.

Meanwhile, even President Biden was forced to admit on Tuesday that Israel is losing the war over its ‘indiscriminate’ bombing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Biden warned: ‘Israel’s security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world … But they’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place.’

Meanwhile 20 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured at dawn on Wednesday, after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed various areas in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that four people were killed and a number of others were injured as a result of the targeting of a house of the Al-Najjar family in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis. Among them were two children, one of whom was an infant.

Two children, one of them an infant, were also killed and seven injured in a bombing that targeted the house of the Al-Amoudi family in the Khan Younis camp.

Nine citizens, including children, were also killed when the occupation targeted a house of Miqdad family in the Al-Amal neighbourhood, west of Khan Younis.

Two people were killed and others were wounded due to the military aircraft’s bombing of a house belonging to the Amer family in the Khan Yunis camp.

Mohammed Cherkaoui, a professor at George Mason University, has said that Israel may face pressure during US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit in the coming days for some sort of cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

He added that the White House has ‘reached its limit’ as Israel does not have a clear-cut strategy to undertake its goal of eliminating Hamas, along with the rising death toll in Gaza, which has topped 18,000.

‘If Netanyahu was counting on at least another two months, December and January, to fulfil his military mission, I don’t think it will last that long; so probably we may see some US pressure to end the war before the end of 2023,’ Cherkaoui added.

Meanwhile, a desperate Zionist military is planning to flood Gaza’s tunnels as a way of driving the courageous Hamas fighters onto their guns.

Elijah Magnier, military and political risk analyst, has said from Brussels that the flooding of the tunnels in Gaza by the Israeli military does not have ‘any military value’.

‘We have seen how Israelis on television have already flooded a few tunnels and we have seen that it had no effect whatsoever on the military performance of Hamas because they are still attacking the Israeli forces and they are inflicting very heavy casualties on them,’ he said.

The plain fact is Hamas is winning the war. This is why Biden is now squealing about a Palestinian state with the Ramallah politicians in charge.

Hamas is on the point of victory. Now is the time for the trade unions in the UK, the US and the EU to take general strike action to support Hamas and the Palestinian masses in their fight for their state of Palestine.

Workers must make the TUC call a general strike to support Palestine. Now is the time to go forward to the State of Palestine and a socialist Middle East!