Working Class Must Bring Down Starmer Regime And Bring In Workers Government!

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of a ‘cover up’ to allow Peter Mandelson to become the ambassador to the USA despite ‘failing’ security vetting.

Starmer is meanwhile determined to hang onto the Labour Party leadership, despite the mounting pressure over the scandal with ‘potential challengers looming ahead of what is expected to be a disastrous result in the May elections’.

Meanwhile, Starmer has fired Sir Olly Robbins and accused the former civil servant of an ‘unforgivable failure to warn him that the disgraced peer had not passed his UK security vetting’.

The Trades Union Congress is meanwhile standing by and watching as Labour’s right wing manoeuvres to move the party further to the right so that a Labour government, if elected, continues to prop up the bankrupt and dilapidated capitalist system.

In fact, the TUC Congress must now be forced by its millions of members to call a Special Congress so that the TUC can be mobilised for a general strike to bring down the Starmer regime and bring in a workers government.

This is the only way forward for the working class, not just of the UK, but the working class of the EU and the United States.

It is now more than obvious that capitalism has had its day and can only continue by attempting to force the working class of the world to rescue capitalism from its ‘death bed’ with huge concessions over wages, conditions and basic rights.

Now is the time to organise the worldwide general strike and to force the TUC Congress to lead the action that is required in the UK.

The TUC must call a Special Congress to organise a UK general strike to bring down the bankrupt Labour regime in order to bring in a workers government and socialism.

There is no other way forward for the working class of the world.

Now is the time to build up the revolutionary leadership of the working class in all of the major capitalist states at a rapid pace to match the severity and the depth of the world crisis of capitalism.

Sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International must be built worldwide from the USA and Canada to South Africa, India, Australasia and Europe.

The working class has no future under capitalism.

In all of the major capitalist states the capitalist system is in fact in its death agony.

This calls for a decisive effort to mobilise the working class in general strikes to smash capitalism and go forward to socialism.

The alternative is horrific, it is that of capitalism in its greatest ever crisis, destroying millions of workers and youth using nuclear weapons to do so.

Now is the time to build the WRP in the UK and to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide.

Capitalism has a past, but it has no future.

Capitalism must be dumped into the dustbin of history by the victory of the world socialist revolution!

There is not a moment to lose.

Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution!

Bury backward capitalism. Forward to the socialist future!