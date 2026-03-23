Workers Worldwide Must React To Trump’s 48-Hour Nuclear Deadline By Calling General Strikes To Get Rid Of Capitalism!

SIR KEIR STARMER has been informed by US imperialism’s stooge, Israel, that Iran has developed inter-continental ballistic missiles capable of striking London ‘and dozens of countries’.

The IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) commented that Iran had weapons that ‘could reach a distance of some 4,000km, posing an immediate threat to ‘dozens of countries in Europe, Asia and Africa’.

It added: ‘We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat.’

Kemi Badenoch the Tory leader has accused the Labour Prime Minister of trying to cover up the truth, while Nigel Farage said that he had no doubts that ‘if this story had not come out in the media, the government would not have told the public’.

In fact, the global threat comes from the fact that the crisis of the capitalist system has long ago reached the point of its death agony and that it is now obsessed that if capitalism is to go down it will take the working class of the world and the world’s poor down with it in their millions.

The issue is now the mobilisation of the working class of the UK and the world to bring down the crisis-ridden world capitalist system and to replace it with a world socialist planned economy.

Trump has now stated that Iran has 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or the United States of America will bomb all Iranian power plants and all other important infrastructure.

Iran, however, is no sitting target waiting for the strikes of the executioner.

Iran’s highest operational command unit has warned of retaliation when the country’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the US-Israeli aggression.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates operations between Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), issued the following warning yesterday after the United States threatened to target Iranian power plants.

‘If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology (IT) and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted, pursuant to previous warnings,’ said the spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump, whose efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz have all failed, said the United States will ‘hit and obliterate’ Iran’s ‘various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!’ if the country does not open the strategic waterway.

Since February 28th, when the US and Israel launched their unprovoked aggression, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the aggressor regimes and those cooperating with them.

The disruption of tanker traffic in the waterway, lying between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, has triggered a major surge in energy prices.

In a desperate attempt to control the market, Trump said that the US Navy will escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He even offered political risk insurance for tankers transiting there.

The US president also sought to form a coalition to secure the strait, asking NATO countries to contribute naval and air assets. However, most of Washington’s allies have declined to commit forces.

The Iranian Armed Forces have meanwhile conducted retaliatory strikes against locations in the Israeli occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region based on the principle of ‘eye for an eye’, inflicting heavy losses on the adversaries.

The workers of the world and their powerful trade union organisations must now call indefinite general strike actions to bring world capitalism to its knees and prepare the way for the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

Bankrupt capitalism must be dumped into the dustbin of history, while the working class will go forward to a worldwide socialist planned economy and a socialist society whose motto will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need!’