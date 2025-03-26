Workers must call general strikes to defeat plans by US imperialism and Israel to ‘reconquer’ and govern Gaza

WHILE Israeli Zionist occupation forces expand their genocidal assault on Gaza, reports have emerged in the Israeli media and Financial Times (FT) that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet are carefully studying a plan drawn up by the military to take over and completely occupy Gaza.

According to the report in the FT, the proposal to ‘reconquer’ Gaza has been prepared by the Israeli military to ‘finally defeat Hamas’ and, if approved by Netanyahu’s cabinet, would lead to a long-term military occupation of the Gaza Strip .

The FT report said that this proposal was ‘formulated by the new Israel Defence Forces chief of staff with the unofficial backing of far-right ministers who have long demanded drastically harsher tactics.’

Last week, the Zionist entity tore up the truce agreement it had signed up to with bombings followed by ground assaults that have killed over 400 Palestinians.

This is on top of the over 50,000, mainly women and children, officially reported as being killed during the genocidal war being waged on Gaza.

This is not ‘harsh’ enough for the Zionists who are now actively considering a plan to occupy Gaza indefinitely and drive every Palestinian either into the grave or the sea, to ethnically cleanse the Strip of over two million people.

The FT report, citing people aware of the plan, said that complete occupation by Israeli forces was possible because Donald Trump is now president of the US and he wants not just a truce but for Israel to win.

Trump has boasted openly of his plan to eradicate Palestinians from Gaza, turning the Strip into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’.

The FT has reported details of the proposed plan under consideration that include:

The use of Israeli occupation combat divisions to invade and subdue Hamas;

Control wide areas of the Gaza Strip;

Confine the Gaza population to a tiny zone along the Mediterranean coast;

Administer Gaza through the military;

Take over administering aid through the military or private contracts, having estimated the calories each Palestinian would require.

In the past, Israeli military leaders dismissed the calls by the ultra-Zionists for the complete occupation and military control of Gaza as ‘unfeasible’.

By any reckoning it would require up to 50,000 troops permanently on the ground, far beyond the capabilities of Israeli occupation forces.

After 18 months of continuous and murderous attacks on Gaza, the Israeli regime has completely failed to crush Hamas and the Palestinian resistance movement.

Reeling from this failure, Netanyahu and the right-wing Zionists in the cabinet and military leadership are clearly relying on Trump and US imperialism to directly intervene and provide the troops and military muscle to carry out the ethnic cleansing of over two million Palestinians from Gaza.

While these plans are at the stage of being under ‘consideration’ by the Zionist regime they have already set in motion the establishment of a government agency to oversee the ‘voluntary departure’ of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip while Trump is calling for Palestinians to be ‘moved’ to other countries.

These latest developments in the drive by US imperialism, backed to the hilt by the Labour government under Keir Starmer who refuses to acknowledge any of Israel’s war crimes or genocide, is a massive call to action for the tens of millions of workers and youth across the US and UK to take action now.

The time for simply protesting about Zionist genocide is over along with the complicity of the trade union leaders who sit on the fence and refuse to call any action to support the Palestinian people whose bravery and resilience has fought and defeated the Israeli onslaught.

Now is the time for the working class to use its tremendous power to remove these leaders, replacing them with a new leadership that will immediately organise mass general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and bring in workers governments.

Workers governments will immediately end all complicity with Zionist genocide recognise the independent State of Palestine and provide all the weapons and support required for the victory of the Palestinian revolution.

This is the way forward.