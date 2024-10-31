Workers must call general strikes to break the Israeli siege of Palestine

THE Hamas Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that 102 Palestinian citizens were martyred and 287 others injured in 5 Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added in its daily statistical report on the casualties of the Israeli war of genocide on Gaza that the number of victims has thus risen to 43,163 martyrs and 101,510 injured.

On the same day, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that by November, more than 90% of the Gaza population will face ‘severe food insecurity’ (starvation).

In a statement on Tuesday, WFP expressed deep concern over the new Israeli legislation banning UNRWA, which is indispensable in providing lifesaving aid in Gaza, stressing that food systems in Gaza have collapsed significantly due to the destruction of factories and agricultural lands, while stores and markets have become almost empty.

The UN Programme explained that it currently has approximately 94,000 metric tons of food, enough to feed one million people for four months, ready to go to Gaza, that is currently being blocked by Israel and its allies.

The Hamas Movement said on Tuesday that it had responded to the mediators’ request to discuss new proposals for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, and started holding some meetings in this regard.

Hamas urged the leaders of the Arab and Muslim nations to honour the sacrifices of the Palestinian people, overstep any US pressures and dictates, and take a historic step that ends the siege on northern Gaza immediately and stops the aggression against Gaza.

Hamas also called on them to work on providing the Gaza population with food, medical and fuel supplies to save hundreds of thousands of lives.

Hamas also stressed the need to agree on a serious prisoner swap deal, to end the siege on Gaza, and provide its population with immediate relief, support and shelter as part of any ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, dozens of Arab figures in Britain have asked the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to apologise over his statement that belittled the Israeli war on Gaza and refused to describe it as a genocide.

Following is the official statement addressed to Lammy: ‘As representatives of the Arab community in the United Kingdom, we express our profound condemnation of Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s recent remarks, which dismiss the term “genocide” in relation to the devastating Genocide inflicted upon the civilians of Gaza.

‘His comments diminish the grave realities documented by respected authorities such as UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, whose findings reveal actions that meet the criteria for genocide under international conventions as well as international organisations which repeatedly condemned Israel and described its actions as “genocidal”.

‘The recent expulsion of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from Gaza and the West Bank, depriving over a million Palestinians of food, medical supplies, and essential humanitarian support, is a profound escalation that deepens an already severe humanitarian crisis.

‘We urgently urge Mr. Lammy to immediately retract his comments, recognise the legitimate distress and suffering of the Palestinian people, and support the global efforts required to hold Israel accountable. We further call upon the UK government and international leaders to act decisively in upholding international law, securing justice, and ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people during this critical time.’

Meanwhile, the Palestinian people are being starved by the Israeli blockade.

This is not just a matter of very great concern for the Palestinian and Arab peoples. The powerful US, UK and EU trade unions cannot just stand by and watch the Palestinian masses being starved and shot to death by Israel.

The silence of the trade union leaders is deafening. They must be taken to task by the millions of trade union members in the UK, the EU and the USA.

They must demand and force through a general strike by all of the major trade unions to end the siege of Gaza and bring down the reactionary regimes especially of the US and the UK, that are seeking to inflict a historic defeat on the Arab peoples.

Now is the time for the trade unions to call general strikes to end the siege of Palestine and establish the Palestinian state from the ‘river to the sea’, putting an end to generations of imperialist domination!