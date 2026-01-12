US President Trump threatens Iranian revolution – US, EU & UK workers must respond! It’s time to dump Trump!

US President Donald Trump has already publicly stated that the US capitalists will run and ‘own’ Venezuela’s colossal oil wealth.

This was after Trump sent in his ‘special forces’ in a failed attempt to force the Venezuelan workers and youth to bend the knee and comply with his wishes and the needs of American capitalism.

Trump refused to rule out putting in large numbers of US troops on the ground during this transition.

Now he has gone much further – and is discussing military action in support of the Iranian right wing in a desperate attempt to smash the Iranian revolution.

Trump is reported in the Wall Street Journal to have already had discussions on taking further action to ‘destabilise the Iranian government’ or ‘giving the green light to Israel’ to ‘launch its own attacks on the regime.’

Trump said on Truth Social that Iran ‘was looking at FREEDOM’. He continued: ‘Iran is looking at Freedom, perhaps like never before.’ He cynically continued: ‘The USA stands ready to help.’

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory Party leader, has gone further, saying she ‘would not have an issue’ with seeing the Iranian regime removed and that it could be right for the US and its allies to be involved in that process.

She told the BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: ‘Iran would very happily wipe out the UK if it felt it could get away with it.

‘It has tried to kill people on our soil,’ she claimed. ‘It is an enemy, it calls us the Little Satan.’

She added: ‘So, no I don’t have an issue with removing a regime that is trying to harm us. It has its terrorist outposts with Hezbollah all across the world.’

She was asked if it was right for the US and its allies to be involved in regime change. Badenoch replied: ‘Given the threat that we are seeing to people, I think that would be right.’

In the US, Trump has already openly threatened to intervene. He said last Friday that the Iranian authorities were in ‘big trouble’ adding: ‘You better not start shooting because we will start shooting too.’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said yesterday that Iran recognises people’s peaceful protests over economic concerns, but stands firmly against armed terrorists.

He made the remarks during an open session of Parliament on Sunday in the face of foreign-linked sporadic riots across the country.

He said: ‘Today, the Iranian nation has decided firmly to stand against armed terrorists… We will recognise rightful protests and will seriously investigate them, while standing against terrorists.’

The top legislator also noted that Iran is ‘simultaneously fighting on four fronts of the economic, cognitive, military, and terrorist wars with the United States and the Israeli regime.’

He also issued a direct warning to the ‘deluded’ US President. ‘To prevent miscalculation, understand that should you take action to attack Iran, both the occupied territories and all American military centres, bases, and ships in the region will be legitimate targets.

‘I had to convey this to you and all your allies in the region,’ he added.

The US, UK and EU workers must support Iran’s right to take action against the attempts of the US, UK and EU ruling classes to reimpose imperialist rule of their country.

They must take mass strike actions to bring down the worldwide capitalist system and to go forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

The workers of the world must now advance to support the workers of the Middle East in bringing down the ruling class from the UK to the USA and the EU.

Capitalism has had its day and it must be confined to the Dustbin of History, to allow humanity to advance to build a worldwide socialist society whose maxim will be: ‘From each according to their ability, to each according to their need!’

Now is the time for the workers of the world to advance and carry out the World Socialist Revolution. There will never be a better situation for carrying out this task. Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution!