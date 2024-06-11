US is on the run as Hamas remain undefeated! Forward to the State of Palestine!

ON Monday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution endorsing a Gaza ceasefire proposal that aims to end Israel’s eight-month genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas swiftly welcomed the resolution and, in a statement, said it was ready to cooperate with mediators and enter indirect negotiations over the implementation of the principles of the agreement.

It said ‘Hamas welcomes what is included in the Security Council resolution that affirmed the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal, the prisoner exchange, the reconstruction, the return of the displaced to their areas of residence, the rejection of any demographic change or reduction in the area of the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of needed aid to our people in the Strip.’

Hamas stressed that the Palestinian resistance would continue its struggle against Israeli occupation and work on establishing a ‘fully sovereign’ Palestinian state.

This US sponsored resolution stands in dramatic contrast to the position of the US government last December when it vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in the murderous bombardment and killings in Gaza.

What has caused this seismic change has been the abject failure of the Zionist regime, led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to achieve his stated aims of destroying Hamas, releasing all the Israeli captives and driving Palestinians out of Gaza through genocidal terror and famine.

All these aims were fully endorsed by US president Joe Biden who, apart from a few crocodile tears over the deaths of civilians, was arming the Zionist occupiers and backing them to the hilt proclaiming Israel’s right to ‘self-defence’ by murdering over 37,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, to date in Gaza.

This claim was enthusiastically adopted by the Tories and Labour leadership in the UK.

The situation has been completely turned on its head with Israeli political and military leaders admitting that they cannot win, that Hamas cannot be beaten.

At the weekend, Netanyahu’s coalition government fractured when Benny Gantz, whose National Unity party holds five posts in government, resigned leaving Netanyahu completely reliant on the ultra right-wing settler parties to stay in power.

While Israel is splitting apart politically, in the US Biden is facing an even greater crisis as hundreds of thousands of workers and young people take to the streets, occupying university campuses and demanding an end to the complicity in genocide, and for a free Palestinian state.

This mass movement has been galvanised by the sight of Hamas emerging not as a defeated force but far stronger thanks to the refusal of the Palestinian people to submit to Zionist occupation.

World imperialism has always treated the masses of the world as passive, and easily bombed into submission if they dared challenge the right of the imperialist nations to rule the world.

This has been shattered by the Palestinian struggle which has pushed back the mighty US and created a huge political crisis for Biden, whose chances of re-election are rapidly disappearing, as millions of workers and youth turn away from him in hatred of his administration’s complicity in genocide.

Biden is now on the run, desperately relying on the UNSC resolution to try and hold back the revolutionary movement. The mass revolutionary movement is erupting across the world as workers identify with the Palestinians and are rising up against their governments demanding an end to imperialist wars and an end to the working class being made to pay for capitalist crisis at home.

The working class along with the Palestinians are emerging stronger and united in their hatred of a capitalist system that can only survive through wars abroad and a war to dump the crisis of the bankers and bosses on their backs.

This world movement of the masses and workers is not going away and can only intensify as the capitalist crisis deepens.

The urgent task today is to build parties of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to provide this revolutionary movement with the leadership required to take the working class to power and consign capitalism to the dustbin of history where it belongs.

In Britain this means building up the WRP and Young Socialists.

Forward to the State of Palestine!

Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution!