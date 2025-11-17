US imperialism is planning to split Gaza!

ON Friday, the Guardian newspaper revealed the latest plan from the US military to entrench the division of Gaza by creating a fortified ‘green zone’ under ‘joint Israeli-international control’.

According to internal documents obtained by the Guardian and sources briefed on these plans being drawn up, the Trump administration is working towards a permanent partition of Gaza along the Israeli imposed ‘yellow line’.

This ‘yellow line’ effectively splits Gaza down the middle, dividing it between east and west with almost the entire Palestinian population, who have been ‘displaced’ by Zionist genocide, forced into the ‘red zone’ to the west confined to a narrow coastal strip.

The report further envisages foreign troops being deployed alongside Israeli Occupation Force troops in the east of Gaza in a ‘green zone’, and this zone is where reconstruction would start, leaving the ‘red zone’ to remain in ruins.

US imperialism is fighting at all costs to prevent the establishment of the independent state of Palestine.

With the complete failure of the Zionist regime to crush Palestinian resistance and drive them from their land, president Trump came up with a 20-point so-called ceasefire plan.

This plan, which Trump announced would pave the way to full Palestinian governance of Gaza, was denounced last week by the Gaza Strip’s Islamic Jihad movement.

Spokesman Mohammed al-Hajj Musa said: ‘Trump’s proposal is vague and achieves strategic objectives for the occupation.’

This latest revelation of planning documents being drawn up by the US military points to a fractured Gaza turning it into a semi-occupied coastal strip with any reconstruction taking place only in the ‘green zone’ controlled by Israel occupation forces.

As the Guardian noted, this is just the latest plan that has emerged from the US over the past few weeks.

For weeks, the Trump administration promoted fenced off camps for small groups of Palestinians called ‘alternative safe communities’ (ASCs) but these were unceremoniously dropped in favour of this latest plan to drive the entire Palestinian population into a ‘red zone’ where they can rot amongst the rubble.

Central to Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ plan was the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) – troops drawn from other countries to work alongside Zionist forces.

The Guardian reported that earlier this month the US military drew up plans for European troops – including hundreds from Britain, France and Germany – to be at the core of the ISF.

The original plan included provision for 1,500 British troops and 1,000 French troops to be sent but it has been reported that this was dismissed as ‘unrealistic’ and ‘politically suicidal’ according to one diplomat.

On Thursday, the US military stated that it was expecting core contributions from a wider group than Europe including troops from countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East all operating within the Zionist-controlled ‘green zone’.

The US is pushing for a draft UN Security Council resolution this week to formally mandate the formation of the IFS and expects firm details of troops commitments from its loyal allies.

The US itself, Trump insists, will not be sending any troops or providing any funding for any reconstruction.

Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ plan reveals itself to be nothing more than an attempt to drive two million Palestinians into a ‘red zone’ that has been demolished by over two years of systematic genocidal war, and controlled by ISF troops while still being subjected to continued bombardments by Zionist forces.

The working class across the US, UK, Europe and the world must intervene by instructing their trade unions to call general strikes to prevent the use of foreign troops to prop up the Zionist regime and allow it to continue its imperialist backed war.

Here in Britain, the TUC must be forced to call a general strike in support of Palestine by bringing down the Starmer government that continues to arm Israel, and replace it with a workers’ government.

A workers’ government will immediately recognise the independent State of Palestine and provide it with all the means required to secure victory over Zionist occupation.