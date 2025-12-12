US Imperialism Has Feet Of Clay – Forward To Victory Of World Socialist Revolution!

THE self-proclaimed image of US invulnerability has registered a huge shock at the latest information that shows that China would defeat the US military in a war over Taiwan, according to a leak by a ‘top secret’ US government assessment.

It states: ‘Losing Taiwan, the US’s key bulwark against Chinese power in the Western Pacific, would deliver a severe strategic and symbolic blow to Washington.

‘The country’s most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, recently sent to the Caribbean for Donald Trump’s crackdown on drug traffickers – is often defeated in the war games outlined in the brief.

‘The $13bn vessel, which entered service in 2022 after years of delays, is vulnerable to attacks from diesel-electric submarines and China’s arsenal of some 600 hypersonic missiles, capable of travelling at five times the speed of sound.

‘Beijing displayed its ship-destroying YJ-17 missiles, estimated to travel at eight times the speed of sound, at a military parade in September.’

Eric Gomez a research fellow at the Taiwan Security Monitor, said the end result was unclear when he participated in a war game for a Taiwan conflict, but noted that the US suffered heavy losses.’

Last year, Pete Hegseth, the US Defence Secretary, said that ‘we lose every time’ in the war games against China, and predicted that the Asian country’s hypersonic missiles ‘could destroy aircraft carriers within minutes’.

Capitalism and imperialism is now, not just in an acute crisis, it is in its death agony, and awaits the mass revolutionary actions of the working class worldwide to smash the bankrupted capitalist system and bring in worldwide socialism, replacing the capitalist nightmare of the ‘survival of the fittest’ with a socialist society that would replace the ‘law of the jungle’ with socialism’s maxim of ‘from each according to their ability and to each according to their need’.

The US, UK and EU working masses cannot and will not stand by and just watch the attempts of the bosses to hold back and destroy the Chinese revolution.

Governments that opt for making war along with the US on China and then Russia must be brought down by general strike actions of the organised working class of the world in all of the major capitalist states, particularly the US, the EU, Japan and the UK.

The workers of the world must now unite in revolutionary mass actions to bring down the capitalist regimes that still seek to dominate the planet and replace them with a socialist revolution that begins a new stage in human history based on utilising modern productive forces not for profit, but through planned production to satisfy all human needs.

This requires the organisation and the victory of the World Socialist revolution bring in in planned production to satisfy human needs on a world scale. This is the only way forward. The alterative is the dog- eat-dog capitalist order of society that mankind is now delivering itself from though the struggle for the victory of the world socialist revolution!

Now is the time to build sections of the Young Socialists and the Workers Revolutionary Party in every country, to to organise and carry through the victory of the world socialist revolution.

This is the only way forward for humanity that will convey the remnants of capitalism to the dustbin of history.