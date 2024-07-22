US engulfed by political crisis as Biden is forced out

ON SUNDAY, US president Joe Biden caved in to the demands of senior Democrats and the Wall Street supporters of the party to step down as candidate in the forthcoming presidential election in November.

Not just the deterioration of Biden’s mental faculties, but the growing realisation amongst the US ruling class that American workers are turning on his administration under the impact of the highest inflation rate since the early 1980s forced Biden out, despite weeks of him insisting he would refuse to go.

Since Biden became president American workers have seen prices soar by over 19% and the impact of this on the US working class has seen a dramatic collapse in his popularity amongst all voters.

The ‘iron clad’ support for Israeli genocide in Gaza has turned workers, students and youth against ‘Genocide Joe’ (as he is popularly called) along with his long record both as vice-president and president of promoting and instigating imperialist wars across the globe.

On the day that Biden finally gave up and withdrew his nomination, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was boarding a plane to the US for a meeting designed to show the world that US imperialism is unbreakable in its support for the Zionist regime regardless of its murderous war crimes and illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

On Friday, the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories breaks international law, and ruled that Israel should stop all settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and end its ‘illegal occupation’ of those areas and the Gaza Strip.

Although not binding, this decision is a massive blow to the Israeli regime as it marks the complete isolation of the Israeli state, as tens of millions of workers and youth across the world are demanding an end to all complicity by their governments in the genocidal war in Gaza and the illegally occupied territories.

Before boarding his plane an increasingly desperate Netanyahu, who faces mass demonstrations demanding his removal at home and the failure to defeat Palestinian resistance, heaped praise on Biden saying the meeting would ‘be an opportunity to thank him’ for all the things he’s done for Israel – that is supplying all the bombs and weapons used by Israel to kill 39,006 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7th.

Netanyahu added: ‘In this time of uncertainty, it is important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together.’

Netanyahu is clearly a very worried man with the US ruling class and political establishment in a state of complete political meltdown and a mass movement across the US demanding an end to the Zionist war in Gaza and in support of a Palestinian state.

The Democrats have yet to decide who will take over and face the convicted criminal Donald Trump, who only just survived an assassination attempt, in November’s presidential election.

Trump who boasted he ‘took a bullet for democracy’ is the man who declared he would be a dictator for a day if elected.

The US Supreme Court passed a law this month giving any present or future US president dictatorial powers to commit any crime, including murdering opponents, with complete immunity from prosecution.

Out of the complete political chaos and meltdown of the old bourgeois democratic rule, the American ruling class is turning to an outright dictatorship where all the democratic rights of workers and their trade unions can be torn up on the order of the president.

All opposition to imperialist war and support for the genocide being committed daily by the Zionist regime will be crushed, as the ruling class desperately attempts to hold back a mass movement of workers and youth who are rising up against a bankrupt capitalist system that can only survive by dumping its crisis on the backs of the working class and through wars to regain its supremacy over the world’s resources.

Now is the time for the powerful working class in the US and Europe to take action by demanding that their trade union leaders organise general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments, that are complicit in genocide while waging a class war against workers at home, replacing them with workers’ governments and socialism.