US Closes Its Embassy In Kiev As It Hands Over Missiles To Ukraine To Attack Russia!

THE likelihood of an escalation in the Ukraine conflict could significantly increase in the next two months, as long as the just-defeated US President Joe Biden, a strong supporter of war, remains hanging onto office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned after the meeting of the Defence Council, convened in response to the escalation in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

Orban believes that the world is facing ‘the two most perilous months’ in Ukraine.

‘Yesterday, the Ukrainian fascists launched long-range missiles at Russia, and Russia introduced amendments to its nuclear doctrine,’ Orban said on social media. He explained that he received the Defence Council report on these developments and finds them extremely concerning. ‘The threat of escalation of hostilities in Ukraine has never been as high,’ Orban stressed.

He asserted that his government’s mission is to prevent Hungary from being dragged into the Ukrainian conflict. He also reiterated that he places his hopes for a resolution in Ukraine on US President-elect Donald Trump.

‘President Trump’s election victory has brought us closer to peace, or at least a ceasefire,’ the Prime Minister declared. However Trump is not yet President, while President Biden is in place to start World War III, or a civil war in the USA.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has issued a call to London to refrain from pushing the world towards the dangerous escalation of a nuclear exchange as the UK’s leaders try to convince themselves that Russia can be brought down through the crisis in the Ukraine, if they act boldly enough.

In a statement published to mark the 1,000th day of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian embassy said: ‘Even now, British hawks are seeking to put more fuel into the fire, promoting new rounds of escalation. Judging by their officials’ remarks …, they have still not given up their illusions about the possibility of inflicting the “strategic defeat” on Russia.

‘We call upon the British government to ponder on the possible consequences,’ the Russian diplomats said.

The News Line, however, calls on the UK working class to take action now to defend the USSR and the lives of hundreds of millions of workers who the ruling classes are plotting to return to the bankrupt capitalist order of society, after going through the mass slaughter of some Third World War.

The UK working class along with the workers of the EU and the US must not just stand by and watch the latest attempt of the capitalist class to turn the world back centuries by eradicating the Workers States of Russia and China and restoring capitalism worldwide.

There must be no imperialist war with Russia or China to turn the clock back centuries. The working class must order the TUC to now declare that there will be no new imperialist war to smash Russia and China and restore the world to capitalist slavery.

The UK trade unions must now take action and call for and organise a general strike to bring down the Starmer regime and bring in a Workers Government and socialism.

Bankrupt capitalism must be dumped into the dustbin of history and replaced by the victory of the world socialist revolution, that will replace the capitalist law of the jungle with a worldwide socialist system based on the maxim of ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’.

The State of Palestine must be immediately established ‘from the river to the sea’ and the capitalist system, along with its state machine smashed and destroyed, to be replaced by socialist revolutions and world socialism.

The working class must now go forward to carry out the World Socialist Revolution. This means building sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to smash capitalism and go forward to worldwide socialism!