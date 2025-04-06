Unprecedented video reveals 15 Palestinian medics and humanitarian workers executed by Zionist troops

TWO British Labour MPs were detained and deported by Israel on Saturday after they had attempted to enter the country as part of a parliamentary delegation.

In a statement, the Israeli immigration service claimed the two MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were deported because they were suspected of plans to ‘document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred’.

It doesn’t take two Labour MPs to reveal the murderous genocide being committed daily by the Zionist regime, hated by millions of workers and youth across the world.

Israeli genocide is there for all to see.

Over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 15,000 children, and last week the United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, condemned the killing of over 1,000 Palestinians since the Zionists tore up the ‘ceasefire’ agreement with Hamas on 18th March.

The Israeli authorities have since the start of the genocide banned reporters from entering Gaza and attempted to keep a complete media silence over all the atrocities carried out by the occupation forces.

Journalists who manage to report from Gaza have been deliberately targeted with at least 232 killed in the Strip, the vast majority being Palestinians.

Israeli forces have killed more journalists than World War I and World War II combined, according to a recent report from the American Brown University.

While committing gross acts of genocide and war crimes, as the International Criminal Court has already determined, the Israeli government has worked tirelessly to maintain the repulsive fiction of having the most ‘moral’ army in the region.

While the working class and youth in their millions have no doubt about Israel’s genocidal actions designed to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from the homes and land, the leadership of the Labour Party is fully behind the lies pumped out by Israeli authorities, covering up their war crimes under the threadbare cloak of only attacking Hamas targets.

These lies were torn apart this weekend when an ‘unprecedented’ video recovered from the mobile phone of a Palestinian medic who was killed along with 14 of his colleagues was released across the world.

The video, released on Saturday by the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS), was found on the phone of Rifat Radwan and shows the final moments as Palestinian medics, wearing high-viz uniforms and inside vehicles clearly marked as PRCS ambulances, were shot without warning by Israeli troops.

It shows the ambulances, responding to an emergency call to aid injured Palestinians, with full headlights and flashing lights on a road in southern Gaza on March 23rd. Israeli authorities claimed the vehicles were approaching without lights and in a ‘suspicious’ manner. They also denied any access to the scene for over a week in which time the vehicles and bodies were buried in a mass unmarked grave.

It was from this grave that the video was retrieved and according to Gaza’s civil defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Bassal, what was also revealed was that several of the bodies were found with their hands and feet tied and bullet wounds on their heads and bodies while the head of one of the civil defence personnel had been cut off. They were executed after being identified as medical and humanitarian workers.

Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy reportedly slammed the Israeli regime for deporting the two MPs saying it was ‘unacceptable’ – no such condemnation of Israel’s genocide and callous murder of Palestinian women, children and humanitarian workers, just a limp call from Lammy for those responsible to be ‘held to account’.

Starmer’s government, that supports and helps arm Zionist genocide, is not interested in international law or holding Israel to account for its war crimes.

The only force that can hold the Israeli regime to account is the working class that has shown its overwhelming support for the Palestinians and the demand for an independent state of Palestine.

Now is the time to transform this support into action by forcing trade unions in the US, the UK and Europe to organise general strikes to bring down their imperialist governments and bring in workers governments that will recognise the State of Palestine and provide it with all the resources required for the victory of the Palestinian revolution.