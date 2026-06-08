‘United States bears full responsibility for escalation in region!’

IRAN’S Foreign Ministry spokesman has said the United States bears full responsibility for any escalation in the region, asserting that the Israeli regime does not carry out actions without prior coordination with Washington.

‘In our region, nobody believes that the Zionist regime carries out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States,’ Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

‘We should not forget that the United States started the war against Iran to support the Zionist regime,’ he stated.

The official was referring to the two bouts of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression that targeted the Islamic Republic last June and earlier this year amid widely-reported instigation on the part of Tel Aviv.

‘Right now, we have information that the United States is coordinating with the regime in both offensive and defensive matters. Some may argue that the Zionist regime does not listen to the United States, but the responsibility of the United States as a party to the ceasefire is clear,’ the spokesman noted.

US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire in the latest bout of the aggression on April 7th amid numerous rounds of decisive and successful Iranian retaliation.

The Islamic Republic has insisted on cessation of aggression on all fronts, including in Lebanon, as part of a potential memorandum of understanding with Washington.

The Israeli regime, however, has kept up its incessant attacks on Lebanon, most recently targeting the capital Beirut.

Iran’s Armed Forces struck the occupied territories in response.

According to Israeli outlets, the response prompted sirens to go off in wide areas, including the occupied Golan Heights, Tiberias, Safed, Nazareth, Haifa, and several other cities.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also launched Operation Nasr (Victory), targeting the regime’s strategic Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases in retaliation for missile strikes on Iranian radar sites.

‘The responsibility of the United States is clear, and the consequences of any escalation will rest with the United States,’ Baghaei said.

He added: ‘It is impossible to separate the actions of the regime in the region from the policies of the United States.

‘America’s contradictions and its confusing statements have themselves caused disruption in the diplomatic process. These actions over the past 24 hours will add to this unstable situation.

‘Iran will not allow Israel and the US to repeat its daily aggression.’

Baghaei said Iran would act whenever its national interests and security required.

‘We will certainly act as far as necessary and as our national interests and security require. Under no circumstances, will we allow the Zionist regime and the United States to repeat their acts of aggression every day and merely suffice to issuing a general statement about continuing the ceasefire.’

He added that Iran’s Islamic establishment and the Iranian people were prepared to face any situation.

‘Diplomacy and the battlefield stand alongside each other and work to secure Iran’s interests. Wherever necessary, the Armed Forces will act, and wherever necessary, diplomats will enter the field. Iran’s actions are solely defensive.’

Iran has shown ‘extraordinary restraint’ over the past two months and has faced repeated ceasefire violations, he continued.

‘What Iran did last night was a completely defensive action and in line with the United Nations Charter.’

Commenting on reports that Iran had ‘agreed’ to transfer enriched uranium out of the country, Baghaei said any diplomatic engagement is ‘focused exclusively on ending the war, the rest of the discussions currently being raised are media speculation.’

He added that if the current phase succeeds, the nuclear issue could become one of the subjects of potential future talks.