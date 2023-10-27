Unions must call a general strike to support Palestine! – Kick the Tories out now!

ON October 7, Hamas changed the world with its Operation Al-Aqsa Storm when it successfully stormed the ‘impregnable’ heavily defended Israeli border with Gaza and took hundreds of Israeli troops and settlers prisoner.

The current Israeli offensive that has been launched, and has already murdered over 7,000 Gazan men, women, the elderly, and children cannot obliterate the fact that they were out-smarted, out-thought and then out-fought by Hamas on October 7.

It has crushed forever the then developing myth of Israeli invincibility that was being peddled up to that point by Israeli propagandists.

The Israeli military and their political masters are now trying to undo the damage that was done with the breach of their border, by a ferocious campaign against the masses of Gaza. This has seen Gaza’s men, women and children targeted, with their homes destroyed, their hospitals blown apart, their access to basic food supplies cut, and with many very young people sent to an early grave.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity being sent to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.

The Health Ministry in Gaza has released the names of nearly 7,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s ongoing aggression on the besieged Strip, a day after US President Joe Biden ‘shamelessly’ questioned the casualty figure.

Biden on Wednesday said he had ‘no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed.’

He confirmed that the Israeli aggression has killed ‘innocents’, but justified that, saying ‘it’s the price of waging a war.’

Refuting his remarks, the health ministry in Gaza published a 210-page report on Thursday, listing every Palestinian killed since Israel began the aggression on October 7.

It includes the names, ages, genders, and ID numbers of every victim, with an English version of the report expected to be published soon, according to the ministry.

Ashraf al-Qedra, a spokesman for the Ministry, said the US administration was ‘devoid of human standards, morals and basic human rights values’ for ‘shamelessly’ casting doubt on the death toll.

‘We decided to go out and announce, with details and names, and in front of the entire world, the truth about the genocidal war committed by the Israeli occupation against our people,’ he said.

According to the report, 6,747 Palestinians were killed, including 2,913 children, between October 7 and 3 pm local time on October 26. The ministry said it did not name an additional 281 people who had been killed because their bodies could not be identified, bringing the total to 7,028.

The ministry also said the actual death toll is likely to be much higher than the announced figure as the report excludes those buried without being brought to the hospital, those for whom hospitals were unable to complete registration procedures, and people missing under the rubble, who number about 1,600, with many of them feared dead.

The working class of the world cannot and will not just sit back and watch the Israeli murder machine obliterate as many Palestinians as it is able to do so, under the watchful eyes of its US and UK ruling class sponsors.

The UK and world-wide working class will not just stand by and watch the Palestinian people being butchered.

No doubt as they did last week, a number of UK trade union leaders will be addressing the mass rally at the end of today’s march. They must not be allowed to just bring their greetings and their best wishes.

They must announce that the mighty and powerful TUC Congress will call a general strike to bring down the Tories, and the bosses and bankers at home to stop the war against the masses of Gaza and Palestine.

There is no doubt that the working class in the UK, along with the French, US and German workers trade unions can not only stop the war and end the slaughter and starvation of Gazans, they can bring down the capitalist system and bring in workers governments in the major capitalist countries and change the world for the better and for ever!

This task however requires the building of a revolutionary leadership, with sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in all countries.

Capitalism worldwide is in its greatest ever crisis. It is shaking with fear at the eruption of the Arab peoples, who have a grip on the world’s gigantic oil resources.

The trade unions in the UK, the USA and the EU must call general strikes to bring down the bosses and pave the way for the victory of the Arab peoples, alongside the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

The British TUC must be made to show the way by calling a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government and Socialism.

Now is the time to join the WRP and the Young Socialists and to build sections of the Fourth International world-wide.

There is not a moment to lose. Forward to the British revolution! Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution! Victory to Palestine!