UN Special Rapporteur on Gaza says it is ‘first genocide to awaken the world’ 

THE UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, described the situation there as ‘apocalyptic’ saying it is the first genocide that has awakened global conscience.

Albanese, speaking at the closing panel of the Doha Forum 2025 on Sunday, said the situation in an almost totally destroyed Gaza is ‘a complete breakdown of moral responsibility.’

She said: ‘This is not the first genocide in human history. This is at least the third genocide, if not the fourth or the fifth, that has occurred in my lifetime.’

She added that what marked out Zionist genocide in Gaza was that: ‘This is the first genocide that awakened global conscience and global response. Palestine is allowing us to see what the law becomes when it is in the hands of power.’

According to Albanese, Palestine is allowing the world to see what connects all injustices across the world from Yemen to Sudan to Congo.

She included those regions where poverty has not been so rooted, as it is today, for a long time including the Western capitalist nations.

Albanese insisted: ‘We have a common enemy, and we need to face it where politics is at the service of economic interests.’

She pointed to the delayed UN ceasefire vote which, coupled with the Zionist regime using Trump’s ‘truce’ to carry on its genocidal attacks on Palestinians, demonstrated how international systems have been eroded by power and impunity, exposing the hypocrisy of the West and laid bare a profound dishonesty at the heart of the ‘global world order’.

But Albanese insisted: ‘Palestine has also sparked a global awakening, driven by youth, workers and civil servants who mobilised across the former settler colonial states, US, in Europe, and beyond.’

Albanese has been the most vocal voice internationally in exposing Zionist genocide and the complicity of capitalist governments, industries and financial institutions in arming and providing the support that enables the Israeli regime’s war crimes.

In June she produced a report that named 60 international companies, including major US technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft, she said were involved in ‘transformation of Israel’s economy of occupation to an economy of genocide’.

This report led to her being sanctioned by the Trump administration, but she defiantly told the Forum: ‘What I am left with is my dignity and my voice. I will not be silenced while I still have breath in my lungs.’

She went on to urge immediate international action in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023 Israeli occupation forces have killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, destroyed homes and civilian infrastructure and deliberately created a dire situation for Gaza’s surviving inhabitants.

Since the ‘ceasefire’, that started on October 10, the Zionist genocidal war on Gaza has continued with some 600 violations in the last seven weeks with at least 360 Palestinians killed including at least 70 children.

These breaches in the ceasefire agreement have met with stony silence from the US and its minor imperialist allies in the UK and Europe.

Albanese is absolutely correct when she said that Gaza has become the focal point of the uprising amongst workers and youth against a capitalist system that, in its imperialist death agony, has normalised genocide alongside waging class war against workers at home.

Capitalism is the common enemy of workers and the masses of the world.

Albanese’s call for international action must be taken up by the working class in the US, UK and Europe who have the power to call general strikes to bring down their genocidal enabling capitalist governments, replacing them with workers’ governments.

The task is to put an end to capitalism – and a ruling class that treats humanity as garbage fit only to be exploited for profit and who view genocide as a business opportunity – and advance humanity from the cesspit of capitalism with the victory of the world socialist revolution.

This requires building up the WRP and Young Socialists along with sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to provide the leadership necessary for the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.