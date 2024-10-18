UK workers must force the TUC to call a general strike to support Palestine!

HAMAS leader Yahya Sinwar was murdered on Thursday in Rafah, southern Gaza, by Israeli troops after a tank shelled the building he entered.

Seen defiantly throwing his stick at an Israeli drone seconds before being shot in the head and executed Sinwar expressed the absolute determination of the Palestinian people not to submit to the Israeli genocide and to continue their struggle to achieve their liberation.

Saluting Sinwar’s leadership of Hamas, the Iranian Mission to the UN stated: ‘When Muslims look up to the Martyr Sinwar standing on the battlefield – in combat attire and out in the open, not in a hideout, facing the enemy – the spirit of resistance will be strengthened.’

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud spoke from Gaza about how Palestinians spoke of Sinwar’s murder. ‘The way it’s been perceived, even by those who opposed Sinwar’s strategies, is that he was blessed with a warrior’s death, fighting oppression.’

Sinwar replaced his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh, murdered by Israelis in Tehran in July 2024, and was hunted mercilessly by Israeli murderer squads ever since. The Zionist occupation forces also killed the Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut last month with a massive bomb which also killed scores of civilians.

With the masses worldwide demonstrating more and more in their millions, Sinwar’s killing will not only intensify the Palestinian struggle to drive out their occupiers from Gaza and the West Bank, but will enrage the working class worldwide to deal with and overthrow imperialism which backs Israel to the hilt and supplies endless amounts weaponry and financial and military aid to support its war machine.

Hundreds if not thousands of Gazans will step forward to take the place of these assassinated leaders as these revolutions are mass movements of whole peoples supported by the working class globally. The Vietnamese revolution also won huge support from the working class world wide and defeated the might of French and then US imperialism on May 1 1975 despite the extreme barbarism of the US war machine.

Worldwide, the working class is on the march and will rise up against the imperialist world war agenda to overthrow the capitalist governments who are increasingly imposing massive cuts to wages and state benefits, pensions and health and social services in all counties.

Imperialism is preparing its state forces of repression to drive the working class into destitution not seen since the 1930s just prior to World War 2.

Journalists working in Gaza are a priority target for the Israel Occupation forces (IoF).

To conceal the immense scale of the genocide and mass killings of Palestinians in Gaza journalists are being deliberate shot and killed. The UN reported that 122 journalists and media workers have been killed by the IoF over the 12 months to 2 October 2024.

In Britain police harassment of journalists supportive of the Palestine struggle is also being increasingly targeted on them by police forces under anti-terrorism laws.

On Thursday 10 policemen of the Metropolitan police’s ‘Counter Terrorism Command’ raided the home of Asa Winstanley, a pro-Palestine investigative journalist and associate editor of the online publication Electronic Intifada.

After searching his home and car they confiscated his electronic devices. Winstanley was given a letter that the police are investigating possible offenses under sections 1 and 2 of the so-called Terrorism Act (2006), which deal with the purported offense of ‘encouragement of terrorism’ connected with his posts on social media platforms about Israeli atrocities against Palestinians, the British government’s support for such brutalities, and the Palestinians’ resistance against the Israeli occupation, apartheid and genocide.

The working class internationally is on the march against imperialism and in support of Palestinian liberation. In Spain, earlier this month the trade unions called a general strike.

The UK working class must now take action and force its TUC to call a general strike in support of Palestine to bring down the Starmer government and bring in a workers government and socialism.

The Workers of the World must Unite to bring in worldwide socialism and consign capitalism to the dustbin of history.