UK, US And EU Workers Must Take General Strike Action To Aid The Palestinians Establish Their State

PHILIPPE Lazzarini, Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), reported on Saturday that over 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the south western region of Gaza in recent days.

In a post on X, Lazzarini stated that the mass displacement of the Palestinian people continues unabated. He added that recent events have forced over 75,000 people to flee their homes in south western Gaza. Additional Israeli evacuation orders were issued on Saturday night, compelling even more residents to relocate or be killed.

The UNRWA Commissioner described the dire conditions faced by the displaced – many of whom can only carry their children or a single small bag containing their entire lives.

In a related development, Israeli occupation forces expanded their forcible evacuation orders yesterday morning to areas in Khan Younis, and southern Gaza. Residents and displaced persons in the Hamed City neighbourhood, north of Khan Younis, have been instructed to evacuate immediately.

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, has sent identical letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, and the current President of the UN Security Council, Sierra Leone, condemning the recent massacre committed by Israeli forces in the al-Tabi’in School in Gaza, which housed displaced families.

Mansour expressed that the international community cannot remain indifferent to such brutality and inhumanity. He criticised the Security Council for being paralysed while Israel continues to disregard international law, the UN Charter, and its resolutions.

Additionally, Mansour called for the accountability of Israel for this egregious crime and other war crimes committed over the past 310 days, as well as for crimes against humanity throughout the occupation.

Mansour highlighted that Israeli politicians and military leaders consistently demonstrate their preference for continued violence and destruction in Gaza, supported by those who justify and defend such unlawful behaviour.

He emphasised the urgent need for the Security Council, the General Assembly, and all peace-loving nations to act immediately to halt the cycle of terror, death, and destruction imposed by Israel on the Palestinian people and the broader region, which poses a severe threat to international peace and security.

The Palestinian diplomat stressed the necessity for the Security Council to urgently call for and enforce a ceasefire to save lives and end the massacres, starvation, and displacement of Palestinians.

Mansour urged the international community to stop this ‘madness, brutality, and inhumanity,’ noting that the Palestinian people are suffering immensely due to the international community’s failure to compel Israel to adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws.

He demanded an end to the Israeli genocide and the ‘illegal, immoral, and criminal occupation of Palestinian territories’.

The UK, EU and the USA trade unions must immediately answer this call and immediately convene special meetings of their General Councils to recognise the state of Palestine and to raise millions of pounds and dollars to arm the Palestinian masses to carry through their socialist revolution.

The trade union organisations must call general strikes to bring down the US, EU and UK governments that are assisting the Zionist regime and replace them with workers governments that will arm the Palestinian workers to crush the Zionists who are determined to kill every Palestinian that they can get their hands on.

The recent mass demonstrations in the UK showed without a shadow of doubt that the masses of the workers support the immediate establishment of a state of Palestine.

The TUC must now call the general strike to go forward to a workers government that will arm the Palestinians to liberate their own country from the Zionists.