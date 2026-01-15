UK, US And Eu Workers And Youth Must Support Iranian Revolution – The Enemy Is At Home!

FRESH from his failure to grab Greenland US President Donald Trump has turned his attention to the Iranian Revolution and issued his warning to the Iranian people that ‘help is on the way.’

Writing in his ‘Truth Social’ page he said: ‘killers and abusers would ‘pay a big price’ for their actions. He urged: ‘Iranian patriots, keep protesting – take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way.’

In fact, the US has deployed F-35 bombers and tankers to the Al Udeid Air base in Qatar while American citizens in the country have been told to consider leaving Iran ‘by land to Armenia and Turkey’.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said that she had summoned the Iranian ambassador over the horrific reports and that further sanctions would be imposed on the country.

Trump told a rally in Detroit that the leaders of Iran were monsters and warned that the regime ‘would pay a very big price’ for firing at civilians.

Ali Larijani, Iranian National Security Council Secretary, responded to Trump’s attacks and to his statement that ‘the regime would pay a very big price’, saying that ‘the main killers of the people of Iran are one Trump and two Netanyahu’.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Lavrov, denounced the threats being made by Trump to launch air strikes as being criminal and that ‘any such strikes would have disastrous consequences for the situation in the Middle East and for global security’.

Moscow also condemned the brazen attempts to blackmail Iran’s foreign partners by raising trade tariffs.

The world crisis is now developing rapidly.

The workers of the world must support the Iranian people and the Iranian working class against the bosses and against Trump.

In fact the workers of the UK, the EU and the USA must now rapidly organise and mobilise to take general strike actions to bring down their current capitalist regimes and replace them with workers governments that will organise immediate and massive aid for the Iranian people and the Iranian working class.

The world crisis, created by the bosses and the bankers, is now driving forward the world socialist revolution.

The bosses intend to force workers back to the wages and conditions of the 1930’s.

The TUC must be forced to take the leading role by calling a Special TUC Congress to bring aid and massive support to the Iranian people to smash the imperialist powers who are now trying to drive the working class of the world back to some ‘Dark Ages’.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to mobilise the working class to smash capitalism and imperialism with the victory of the world socialist revolution.

This revolution must see to it that the banks and the major industries are nationalised and placed under what Marx called the ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’ with a workers republic and a nationalised and planned economy, whose maxim will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’.

This is the only way forward. The Fourth International must be built with sections in every country to mobilise the working people of the planet to replace backward capitalism with planned production in a worldwide socialist republic which will bring an end to all imperialist wars and destruction and create conditions where the masses of the world will finally be able to live in peace.