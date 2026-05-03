UK trade unions must call a general strike in support of State of Palestine!

THE UK ruling class is in a ‘state of alarm’ as more and more UK workers are giving their support to the establishment of the State of Palestine – ‘from the river to the sea!’

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that he wanted the language on pro-Palestinian protest marches to be subjected to ‘tougher action’.

He also revealed that ‘there are instances’ in which he would support stopping some protests altogether.

At a time when the struggle to liberate Palestine must be stepped up, Starmer wants to end it!

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner commented on Friday that a ‘dangerous and troubling’ mix of hate crimes, terrorism and the involvement of hostile states was converging to create a terrifying atmosphere for Jewish people in Britain.

What about the tens of thousands of Palestinians that have been slaughtered!

Meanwhile, Jonathan Hall KC, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation has called for a ‘moratorium’ on pro-Palestine marches, saying that it was ‘impossible’ for them not to incubate anti-semitism.

He is equating the struggle to free Palestine with anti-semitism!

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has hit back declaring that: ‘The right to protest is a fundamental democratic freedom.

‘By bringing together people from all backgrounds, we will reaffirm opposition to all forms of racism, including anti-Palestinian racism, anti-semitism and Islamaphobia.’

It added: ‘In the wake of the horrific anti-semitic attack in Golders Green, politicians and the media have rushed to falsely characterise the marches for Palestine, and to call for them to be suspended.

‘These calls dangerously conflate Jewish people with the State of Israel and peaceful political protest with unconnected violent acts.’

The state is seeking to create the conditions where it will be able to ban all demonstrations calling for the liberation of Palestine!

The vast majority of workers in the UK support the heroic struggle of the Palestinian people to refound their state!

Workers must tell their trade union leaders that they must not hesitate to call a general strike action to bring down the current Labour government and to bring in a Workers Government that will make the establishment of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital the issue of the hour.

There is no doubt that the masses of the UK support the Liberation of the Palestinian people and the establishment of the State of Palestine!

Workers are playing a decisive part in this struggle and are demanding that the trade union leaders call strikes and mass protest actions to achieve the establishment of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The TUC must now convene a Special Congress on Palestine to organise a general strike to liberate Palestine and celebrate the victory with the founding of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Forward to the establishment of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and with all Palestinians having the right to return.

Workers in the UK are in full support of the establishment of the State of Palestine and for this to be done quickly, to bring to a halt the growing number of Palestinian youth who face jail interrogations, torture and executions for daring to try to establish the state of Palestine!

UK workers must give the TUC a message that it cannot ignore.

The message must be that the TUC must call a general strike to bring down the current Labour government and bring in a workers government and socialism.

There is not a moment to lose!