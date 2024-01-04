UK Trade Unions Must Avenge The Murder Of Hamas Leader Al-Arouri!

A COMPREHENSIVE strike is taking place throughout the governorates of the West Bank, denouncing the assassination of Hamas senior official, Saleh Al-Arouri, and the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The strike, called by the National Liberation Movement ‘Fatah’ and the national and Islamic forces, has affected all aspects of life, and universities, banks, and shops are closed.

The Israeli occupation forces have been conducting an aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its two camps, Tulkarm and Nour Shams, for more than 10 hours, during which they detained a number of citizens, after beating them, extensively destroying the infrastructure, and tearing up copies of the Holy Quran.

WAFA correspondent reported that large forces of the occupation army, accompanied by police dogs, stormed dozens of homes in the neighbourhoods of Nour Shams camp, wreaking havoc and vandalising property and infrastructure, detaining their owners, and beating them.

The Red Crescent reported that its crews dealt with three casualties as a result of a beating in Nour Shams camp, one of whom was an elderly man, 65, adding that they were transferred to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.

The occupation forces also destroyed the contents of the raided homes, tore up copies of the Holy Quran, and subjected their residents to investigation, interrogation, and searching their mobile phones, including the women.

Large forces of the occupation army, accompanied by police dogs, stormed dozens of homes in the neighbourhoods of Nour Shams camp, wreaking havoc and vandalising property and infrastructure, detaining their owners, and beating them.

A WAFA correspondent, quoting residents of the camp, added that the occupation forces took the detainees to the courtyard of a tile factory opposite the camp, and detained them after tying them, blindfolding them, and interrogating them on the ground. The number of detainees is not yet known.

The occupation forces also fired bullets at journalists present near Nour Shams camp, who were covering the events.

The occupation vehicles bulldozed the squares and streets of the Tulkarm camp, especially in the Schools Street and Al-Murabba’a neighbourhood, where the occupation troops were deployed inside.

Snipers were seen on the roofs of high-rise buildings, specifically in the Zenobia schools and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees, at a time when violent confrontations broke out between youths and the occupation forces amid heavy gunfire, and explosions were heard from time to time.

Meanwhile, Israeli killer drones are flying at a low altitude over Gaza.

Millions of workers and youth in the UK support the Hamas fighters and support the establishment of the state of Palestine from the River to the Sea.

However the trade union leaders of the most powerful workers’ organisations in the UK, are refusing to follow the example of the working class youth and call for, and organise, mass general strike action.

This betrayal of the Palestinian people has to stop NOW!

The trade union leaders must be made to recall their Special Congress to call a general strike, to remove the Tory government and bring in a Workers Government and socialism. The TUC must call an indefinite general strike on January 13th, the day when hundreds of thousands of youth will be marching for Palestine.

This is the time when the TUC must be made to fight, to call and lead a general strike to bring down the Tories and to give every help to bring in the state of Palestine from the river to the sea, and with its capital in Jerusalem!