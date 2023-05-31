UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly is egging on the Ukrainian regime to continue its attacks on Moscow!

THE UK government has defended the ‘right’ of the Ukrainian regime to attack Russia and to target the Russian capital Moscow, after a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday night.

James Cleverly, the UK Foreign Secretary, speaking in Estonia where he was posing with a machine gun, said that Kiev ‘had the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s ability to project force into Ukraine itself.’

The UK Foreign Secretary’s position represents a break even with that of his masters in Washington, which has long warned against such attacks for fear of escalation. The UK ruling class wants a war with Moscow, as well as with the working class at home! In fact a state department spokesman has again confirmed that the US did not back military action in Russia ‘as a general matter.’

The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Tuesday about the attack on Moscow: ‘Today’s terrorist attack is in line with the general policy of the collective West to subvert our country, turn it into a minor player on the international arena, and even more – to dismember Great Russia.

‘For such purposes they do not disdain from any, even the ugliest means,’ the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel quoted him as saying.

‘The Russian Federation has been sentenced to “capital punishment” in the West long ago. But simply, they don’t have it in them to achieve this goal. The special military operation will be continued until complete victory. We will find everyone involved in the attacks against Russia and its citizens, and they will face the sentence they deserve,’ the envoy stressed.

He continued: ‘Surreptitious actions, killing of civilians in their own country, and now in Russia, have become the hallmark of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis. They do not spare either the elderly or the children. Nobody. They behave like gangsters, presuming to go unpunished for the massacre of ordinary people.’

He added: ‘The only thing that pseudo-politicians in Ukraine take into account is the position of the West, led by the United States. Silence and ignoring the atrocities by the thugs with yellow-blue chevrons is a kind of license for the Nazis to continue their futile confrontation with the Russian Armed Forces,’ the ambassador pointed out.

Antonov added: ‘So really, doesn’t the administration understand that no one believes their slogans about non-support of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory? …’ The United States is consciously and irretrievably descending into the abyss of hostilities in Europe. By the way, to generate confrontation between NATO and Russia is an old-cherished dream of the Nazi radicals in Kiev.’

The UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey admitted in late April that the UK had sent Ukraine thousands of rounds for Challenger 2 tanks, including depleted-uranium rounds.

He admitted the UK wouldn’t be keeping track of their use and hadn’t taken on any commitments to sort out any after-effects that result from their use after the end of the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned then that ‘those who will directly use these munitions must be aware that they will not only inflict irreparable damage on themselves and their citizens, but will also be held responsible for that.’

Meanwhile the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko says he has received assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian leadership would regard an attack against Belarus as an attack against Russia.

A telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service released a video with Lukashenko’s statement to this effect on Thursday.

‘We have a joint group. Part of it is on the western border of Russia. I asked him (the Russian president) to avoid using part of that group. To keep it in reserve just in case, if something happens. His reply was: “I promise you that any attack against or just one step across the border into the Belarusian territory would mean that they attack Russia”,’ Lukashenko cited Putin as saying.

‘I would like them in the West to hear and understand this. And refrain from lying and coining fakes,’ Lukashenko added.

The essence of the developing crisis is that world capitalism is heading for a massive crash and that this prospect is driving the US and UK ruling classes to war, against their own working classes and against Russia and China. The US, UK and EU working classes have a massive role to play. They must give their support to the workers of Russia and China by bringing down their own governments and organising the victory of the world socialist revolution!