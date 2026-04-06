Turn the imperialist war into a civil war to put an end to capitalism

US PRESIDENT Trump has hailed as ‘one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history’ the extraction of the injured weapons operator from the side of an Iranian mountain after he was stranded there for about 36 hours.

The US president announced: ‘We got him’ on social media, adding: ‘The rescue was an Easter Miracle. The enemy was large and violent. The rescuers were brilliant, strong, decisive and as cool as anyone can be.’

Trump then posted a threat to Iran on his Truth Social network: ‘Open the F…ing Strait you crazy b…..ds or you’ll be living in hell.’ He signed off the message with ‘Praise be to Allah.’

However the determination and courage of Iran, which refuses to be intimidated by these imperialist threats, has shocked the ruling class with its opposition and its ability to fight back.

With the Strait of Hormuz being closed by the Iranians, they have the capitalist nations by the throat.

Oil prices have soared! The stockmarkets are collapsing and the ships are piling up, unable to travel through the Strait, so that basic commodities are no longer allowed to be transported through this vital waterway.

The huge crisis of imperialism is clear for all to see.

The bankruptcy of Trump, leader of the capitalist world, is exposed daily – he is now just reduced to expletives. And facing the rage of the Arab powers and other capitalist governments, he is desperate to reach a deal with Iran ‘without losing face’.

However, Iran is not looking for a deal where the US and Israel, while appearing to make an agreement, are busy plotting to destroy Iran and overthrow its regime.

The US and Israel must accept defeat and concede to Iran’s demands. This is the only way to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The working people of the world support the Iranian people and are condemning both Israel and the United States for its plans to destroy both the Palestinian and the Iranian revolutions.

It is now up to the world trade union organisations, especially those of the UK, the EU and the USA, to make a decisive call for full support to the State of Palestine and to call an international general strike to bring down the US, EU and UK governments and to bring in workers’ governments instead.

These will nationalise the banks and the major industries and allow the Palestinian people to establish their Palestinian state, from the river to the sea, as part of a worldwide socialist republic.

This is the only way forward!

The truth of the matter is that capitalism is a decrepit, out-of-date social system that makes the working class bear the brunt of the cost to keep the capitalist system going.

The only way it can survive is by more wars, civil wars and attacks on basic rights and also its determination to make the working class pay for the crisis by constantly cutting wages.

Urgently, the TUC must call a Special Congress to organise this general strike which would bring down the treacherous Labour government and bring in a workers government which would abolish capitalism and replace it with a socialist system.

This is the only way the working class will take humanity forward through carrying out the world socialist revolution.

There is not moment to lose. Urgently we must build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country, to lead this great struggle to put an end to capitalism and all its wars and brutality, once and for all.

Capitalism is in its death agony and is desperately trying to survive the biggest economic crisis of imperialism it has ever faced.

It is driven more and more to war, destroying whole countries, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people, in order to try and recolonise the world and grab its rich resources.

It must be stopped in its tracks by the world socialist revolution – there is no other way forward!