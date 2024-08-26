TUC must take the lead in the establishment of the state of Palestine by calling a general strike at its September Congress!

MASSIVE Israeli air strikes against Hezbollah ‘are not the end of the story’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared – after Israeli jets bombed south Lebanon on Sunday morning, in a major escalation of the limited actions of Hezbollah into a full-scale war engulfing the entire region.

‘We are striking Hezbollah with striking, crushing blows. And I repeat, this is not the final word,’ threatened Netanyahu.

Around 100 Israeli jet bombers pounded more than 40 targets in south Lebanon after Hezbollah promised to revenge the assassination of a top Hezbollah military commander, Fuad Shkkr, in Beirut last month.

Following the Israeli onslaught, Hezbollah duly launched more than 300 drone strikes against military infrastructure in north Israel, with the Mount Meron military and intelligence facility near Tel Aviv being the prime target, and being hit, according to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli prime minister did not specify what further action, if any, was planned after the intense exchanges but he suggested Israel’s moves would be aimed at ‘changing the situation in the north’.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) used 100 jet fighters that hit more than 40 target sites inside Lebanon in sorties over a period of seven hours. Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel.

According to Netanyahu, the raids ‘destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were designed to attack our citizens and our forces in the Galilee’ in northern Israel. He also said the IDF had ‘intercepted all of the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in the centre of the country’.

Netanyahu did not name the target but the Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, described it as ‘a military intelligence base 110km inside Israeli territory’ just outside Tel Aviv, an apparent reference to the Glilot military base, home to the Mossad spy agency and military intelligence agencies such as the Unit 8200 electronic surveillance section.

Both sides indicated that they did not want an all-out war but Israel ‘will exact a heavy price for any aggressions’, an Israeli spokesman declared.

Hezbollah said that the next wave of retaliation against the Israeli genocide may come from non-state movements who support the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, or from Yemen, Syria or Iran.

However, another school in central Gaza sheltering displaced Palestinians was bombed on Sunday, and with the official Hamas death toll now reaching 40,435, and 93,534 severely wounded, it is crystal clear that Israel has no intention of stopping the war.

With the collapse of the bogus Cairo ceasefire peace talks due to outrageous Israeli demands to retain army corridors inside Gaza, it is now time for the working class of the world to come to the aid of the Palestinian revolution.

In Britain the powerful trade unions, with millions of members, must break their silence and come off the fence to demand that the new Labour government stop all support for Israel and stop sending arms and other aid for their genocidal war against the Palestinians to kill every man woman and child.

The TUC Congress is meeting on 8th September in Brighton. It must decide to ban all arms exports to Israel, and also demand that the Labour government recognise the state of Palestine and arm its military forces.

If PM Starmer refuses, then the TUC must call a general strike to bring down the Labour government and replace it with a Workers Government to bring in socialism to Britain and to arm the Palestinian revolution to defend itself against Israel and establish the state of Palestine.

Capitalism is in it death agony and Starmer is straining every muscle to defend it at our expense. The Labourites are prolonging the daily slaughter, epidemics and starvation in Gaza with their procrastination of deciding which weapons are defensive or which weapons are offensive. This is treachery.

We urge workers and youth to lobby the TUC on Monday 9th September to demand the TUC take immediate general strike action to bring down the Starmer government, and bring in a Workers Government. This would assist the Palestinians in every way required to establish a Palestinian government to stop the UK sending arms to Israel and bring about an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, so as to proceed to establish a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has promised he will build a synagogue in the Al- Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

He must be made to eat his words with the TUC taking the lead at its Congress to call a general strike to recognise the state of Palestine and then to take every measure that is required to establish it and sustain it.