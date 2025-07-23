TUC Must Take General Strike Action To Stop The Mass Murder Of Palestinians

WEDNESDAY’S Guardian newspaper admitted that Israel faced intensifying international condemnation for its killing of starving Palestinian civilians in Gaza’ quoting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saying that the ‘last lifelines keeping people alive’ in the Gaza Strip were ‘collapsing’.

The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy was quoted as expressing a growing sense of global horror over Israel’s actions, but was refusing to propose action!

The EU’s Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X: ‘I spoke again with Gideon Saar and made clear that the Israeli Defence Forces must stop killing people at distribution points. The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible’.

She added: ‘All options are on the table, if Israel did not deliver on aid pledges.’ UN officials have stated that ‘more than 1,000 desperate Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the end of May, trying desperately to reach food distribution points run by the controversial US and Israel backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Palestinians are living amid widening conditions of starvation that are getting worse not better.’

Speaking to the UN Security Council yesterday, UN Secretary General Guterres described the situation in Gaza as a ‘horror show’, and condemned the Israeli attacks on UN offices. Guterres continued: ‘Malnourishment is soaring, and starvation is knocking on every door in Gaza.’

After the comments by Guterres, the UK Foreign Secretary Lammy said that he felt ‘appalled and sickened’ by what was happening in Gaza.

He added: ‘These are not words that are usually used by a foreign secretary who is attempting to be diplomatic. But when you see innocent children holding their hand out for food, and you see them shot and killed in the way that we have seen in the past few days, of course Britain must call it out!’ However it is action that is required, not just words!

The head of the UN’s main UNRWA agency for Palestinians, Philippe Lazarini, described Gaza as ‘hell on earth.’

The World Health Organisation has warned that the hunger crisis could escalate rapidly if food and medicines are not allowed in immediately.

The WHO has confirmed that over 100,000 children and pregnant women in Gaza are suffering from critical levels of malnutrition, placing their lives in constant danger.’

Israel is now using starvation as its main weapon. International organisations such as Amnesty International have documented evidence pointing to a systematic, planned starving of the civilian population, a blatant violation of international law constituting the crime of genocide.’

As more and more images emerge of emaciated children or those taking their final breaths in their mothers’ arms, the cries of the hungry in Gaza grow louder and more devastating than any speech.

It is crystal clear that the workers and children of Gaza cannot be allowed to fight on alone, against the military might of Israel.

The UK trade unions must now take action, that is general strike action to remove the pathetic Labour government and bring in a UK workers government that will take action to assist and arm the masses of Gaza to liberate themselves from capitalist oppression and imperialist despotism by carrying out a socialist revolution.

The TUC Congress begins on Sunday 7th September.

There must not only be a mass lobby on that day of the Congress to call a general strike, the unions must go to the TUC Congress with a resolution calling for general strike actions internationally to bring the bosses to their knees and replace the bankrupt capitalist system with a socialist planned economy based on the satisfaction of peoples needs.

Capitalism is bankrupt and wants to drag the working class into the abyss of mass unemployment and misery with it.

The major industries in the UK, the US and the EU must be nationalised and a planned worldwide economy developed to satisfy peoples’ needs.

Capitalism must be consigned to the ‘dustbin of history’.

The productive forces are already developed to the point where a worldwide socialist planned economy is necessary for humanity to go froward to a new socialist society, whose motto will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’, with the capitalist system consigned to the ‘museums’ – where it belongs!