TUC must call general strike to smash the anti-union laws and support the State of Palestine!

HUNDREDS of Palestinians are being brutally murdered and others injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments across the Gaza Strip. The relentless attacks resulted in the loss of dozens of civilian lives, leaving many more wounded and hospitals in ruins.

The Israeli aerial assault involves intense bombings and artillery shelling on residential homes in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, with a focus on the Jabalia refugee camp and the town of Beit Lahiya. The strikes also targeted schools sheltering displaced families, igniting massive fires in the affected areas.

In the heart of Gaza City, the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood faced severe bombardment, directly hitting homes that sheltered displaced families, including women, children, and the elderly.

The airstrikes extended to central Gaza, where Israeli occupation forces targeted residential areas north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, causing the loss of at least 10 lives and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

The province of Khan Younis, in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, further faced a barrage of carpet bombings from Israeli aircraft, particularly in the towns of Bani Suheila, Sheikh Nasser, Abasan, and Qarara. The airstrikes extensively damaged homes and entire neighbourhoods.

In the northern province of Gaza, Israeli tanks have been reported roaming the streets of Jabalia refugee camp, launching artillery shells in all directions, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, according to witnesses.

Doctors in Gaza have revealed that approximately 400,000 citizens are now without any healthcare coverage as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks from the land, air and sea.

In a distressing phone call from inside the Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital, now used as a shelter for displaced persons in the Jabalia refugee camp, displaced individuals reported that an Israeli tank wreaked havoc outside the hospital gates, and fired shells at the first and fourth floors of the hospital. This resulted in the murder of several civilians.

Witnesses also reported armed Israeli forces firing upon civilians in the streets in the Jabalia refugee camp, resulting in multiple civilian casualties. Witnesses have confirmed that the bodies of the victims are scattered across the streets of the camp.

The attacks also extended to another shelter centre at the Indonesian Hospital, where intense shelling resulted in additional casualties and injuries. A number of displaced individuals, arrested by Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of the hospital, were taken to unknown locations.

Witnesses and activists confirmed that Israeli occupation forces are bombarding northern Gaza with phosphorus and smoke shells, especially around shelter centres. The campaign of arrests intensified in Gaza City and its northern areas, focusing on the Bait Lahia project, northern Gaza, and Jabalia camp. Displaced individuals are being subjected to humiliation and stripped of their clothes at gunpoint during arrests, as reported by witnesses.

According to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to over 16,456, and approximately 42,250 people have been wounded. The majority of the victims are children, elderly individuals, and women.

The TUC is meeting this morning and must have a clear message for the many thousands of marchers that will be taking to the streets at 12 noon from the Bank Junction.

They must get off their knees and declare that this TUC will not only not give up the right to strike but that it is calling a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government and socialism.

There must be a general strike against the vicious Tory anti-union laws that will destroy the right to strike and make trade unionism a crime, and in support of the rights of the Palestinian people to have their own State of Palestine from ‘The river to the sea’, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The workers of the world support Palestine and the right of the Palestinian people to have their own state.

If the TUC will not call a general strike and tolerates the anti-strike laws, it must be brought down and replaced. It will have booked its place in the ‘dustbin of history’!