TUC must call general strike to bring down Starmer government!

LABOUR MPs are now warning that Keir Starmer’s days as Prime Minister are well and truly numbered.

On Wednesday, a clearly shaken Starmer faced demands for the release of documents detailing the vetting of Mandelson prior to him being given the job of US Ambassador.

Facing defeat, it fell to Labour MP and Starmer rival Angela Rayner to try to come come to his rescue with an amendment for the documents to be seen without redaction by the intelligence and security select committee, who would decide on what exemptions could be made.

On Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police issued a statement that it had blocked the release of certain documents in case they prejudiced a criminal investigation into accusations that Mandelson had shared confidential government documents with Epstein.

Starmer is, meanwhile, desperately clinging on and ignoring the huge tide of public revulsion by apologising to the countless victims of billionaire paedophile Epstein for having ‘believed in Peter Mandelson’s lies’ when he appointed him as US Ambassador.

However, the partial release in the US of the Epstein files have revealed the rotten, corrupt heart of capitalism and the politicians who serve it.

It has raised before the working class in the most direct way the question of removing not just Starmer but the entire Labour government and replacing it with a workers government. The Labour government was elected on the promise that it would be different from the Tories, that it represented a real change from all the sleaze and corruption that brought down the government of Boris Johnson.

Above all, it achieved a massive majority of 174 on the pledge of ending Tory austerity attacks and defending the rights of workers.

However, Mandelson, along with Tony Blair created the New Labour project to break the Labour Party from the trade unions and turn it into an open party of the capitalist class. This is just the most glaring symptom of the corruption, both political and financial, that is tearing the Labour government apart.

The time has come for the trade unions, which formed the Labour Party at the turn of the 20th century, to act and prevent any return of the Tories, who will seek to capitalise on Starmer’s collapse.

The immediate issue is to kick out not just Starmer but the entire Labour government and for the working class to take the power.

Workers must demand and insist that the TUC call an Emergency Congress to organise a general strike to bring down the Labour government and replace it with a workers government and socialism.

The working class is more than ready for such a decisive class reaction to the betrayals of the Labour Party bureaucracy. A workers government will expropriate the bosses and bankers and replace them with a nationalised and planned economy, dumping capitalism into the dustbin of history.

It will see to it that the criminals who profited from the depraved exploitation of young girls are brought before the courts to face working class justice.

We urge workers that the most urgent task is to rapidly build up the WRP and the Young Socialists to provide the leadership necessary for the victory of the British socialist revolution.

It is crystal clear that the immensely strong trade union movement requires a revolutionary leadership.

The current TUC leadership is bound hand, foot and brain to capitalism It considers that talk of socialism, is just talk that should be confined to May Days and that the real business is one of making deals with the bosses, that their members find out to their cost, are confined to attacks on the basic rights of workers.

For the TUC bureaucrats the issue is making deals with the bosses and policing the working class to see that they are carried out.

The growing devastating crisis of capitalism has ended the cosy world of the trade union bosses and their deals with the employers. The trade unions are now on a massive collision course with the bosses, with no future except a socialist future possible.

We are now in the period where the big issue is the working class taking power. There is no other way forward!