TUC MUST CALL GENERAL STRIKE FROM SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15th IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINIAN REVOLUTION AND TO BRING DOWN STARMER REGIME!

THE Hamas Movement has reiterated its rejection of US president Donald Trump’s renewed remarks about his intent to relocate the citizens of Gaza to other countries, describing them as ‘racist’ and a ‘call for ethnic cleansing’.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas accused Trump of planning to liquidate the Palestinian cause and deprive the Palestinian people of their inalienable national rights.

‘The plan to expel our people from Gaza will not succeed, and will be met with a unified Palestinian, Arab and Islamic position opposing all displacement schemes,’ Hamas stressed.

‘Our people in Gaza have stood firm in the face of bombardment and aggression and will remain steadfast on their land and thwart all forced displacement and relocation plots,’ Hamas added.

The Movement reiterated its commitment to continue honouring the ceasefire agreement as long as the Israeli government abides by its terms, accusing the Israelis of violating the agreement, and holding them responsible for any complications or delays.

During his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House on Tuesday, Trump once again insisted that the US would take control of the Gaza Strip and displace all its residents.

The Hamas Movement said on Monday evening that its decision to halt the release of captives ‘until further notice’ is meant as a warning to Israel and an attempt to pressure it into fully adhering to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

‘We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them,’ the Movement said.

Hamas detailed various violations of the agreement by Israel over the past three weeks, including ‘delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and not allowing the entry of relief supplies in all their forms, according to what was agreed upon.’

Hamas also said that Israel is not allowing tents, prefabricated houses, fuel, or rubble-removing machines into the Strip, and is delaying the entry of essential medicines and hospital supplies.

‘By issuing this statement five full days ahead of the scheduled prisoner handover, Hamas aims to grant mediators sufficient time to pressure the occupation to fulfil its obligations,’ the statement reads.

‘This also leaves the door open for the exchange to proceed as planned, provided the occupation complies.’

In a post on X, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, said that the handover of the Israeli captives ‘who were scheduled to be released next Saturday will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively.’

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said that the plans of the West, the United States and US President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip are ‘doomed’.

‘We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them,’ he said during a commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution in Tehran.

Al-Hayya expressed Hamas’s confidence in Tehran’s commitment to stand by the Palestinian cause and rights, and resistance for decades.

Trump said yesterday that he was committed to owning Gaza, but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other Middle East countries.

Meanwhile on Saturday February 15th, there is due to be a massive demonstration for Palestine in London assembling at 12 noon at Whitehall and marching to the American embassy. There is no doubt that hundreds of thousands of workers and youth will be marching.

There is also no doubt that the UK Trades Union Congress which supports the march must make a call and take a decision that the march on the 15th February will be the first day of an indefinite general strike by all of the TUC-led trade unions to support the Palestinian revolution by bringing down the Starmer-led Labour government and bringing in a Workers Government and Socialism. This is the way forward!