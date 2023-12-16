TUC must call a general strike to defend Palestinians and support the State of Palestine!

THERE is no doubt that the recent massive demonstrations where hundreds of thousands of UK youth marched, with many chanting for a State of Palestine ‘from the river to the sea’, represents a huge revolutionary seachange in the UK.

Youth support the brave and revolutionary youth of the Hamas movement who have set out to fight and defeat the state of Israel, to create the conditions for the establishment of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

At home this revolutionary development has not gone unnoticed by its enemies.

Last Thursday the unelected Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced that the British government is going to ban entry into the UK of those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

He said on X – ‘Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians.

‘Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable.’

He continued to stress ‘We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts.’

Also on Thursday a demonstration was sparked by a controversial fundraiser event, hosted by the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) for Israel, which included high-profile attendees such as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and UK deputy PM Oliver Dowden.

Apparently the RSA organised this fundraiser without informing their staff, a decision that led to a significant backlash when RSA staff, upset about the lack of communication and the nature of the event, walked out in protest to form a peaceful picket line.

Outside, crowds of activists and supporters joined the staff, voicing their disapproval. Witnesses reported chants of ‘shame on you’ directed at individuals leaving the fundraiser.

Meanwhile, the Zionist gangsters, armed to the teeth by the USA, have been attacking Jenin in occupied Palestine for three days killing 12 Palestinians in the process.

Also, a number of civilians were brutally murdered Thursday night in a series of Israeli airstrikes which targeted multiple locations in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

In Khan Younis, at least four civilians, including children, were reported murdered, and several others were injured when Israeli occupation forces targeted the Abu Nasr family home with an airstrike. The casualties were swiftly transported to Nasser Hospital in the city for medical attention.

Additionally, artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces hit several neighbourhoods in the city, resulting in dozens of casualties.

The toll increased further as Israeli warplanes bombed a residential area near Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Scores of casualties were rushed to the Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Israeli airstrikes were not confined to Khan Younis and Rafah: residential areas and homes in Deir al-Balah, Gaza City, and Nusseirat faced Israeli bombardments, causing additional injuries among the civilian population.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has now claimed an alarming toll, with a non-final count of 18,787 victims and approximately 50,900 wounded.

The TUC trade unions must now take action and call a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government.

This will not just support Palestine, but will arm the Palestinian masses to drive back the Zionist gangsters, and establish the state of Palestine in fact, from the River to the Sea.

Such action will be supported by hundreds of millions of workers throughout the world.

The State of Palestine will be a workers state where Palestinian and Jewish workers will be able to live side by side and the colossal oil wealth of the region will be used for the benefit of the masses of workers and youth.

It will be a huge step towards the establishment of a World Socialist Republic which will end the super exploitation of the masses, and bring in a society based on the maxim, ‘From each according to their ability, to each according to their need!’