THE White House has announced that US President Donald Trump is considering using the US military to grab Greenland as a ‘national security priority of the United States!’.

A White House official confirmed last night that President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States and that ‘it is vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region’.

The official continued that: ‘The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal and, of course utilising the US military is always an option at the commander in chief’s disposal.’

Yesterday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined European leaders in insisting that only Greenland and Denmark could decide on the Arctic Island’s future.

He said in a joint statement in Paris by the leaders of Britain, France, Germany Italy, Poland, Spain and Denmark: ‘Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland and them only to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.’

Trump, meanwhile, insisted that he was ‘very serious about going ahead with the annexation of Greenland, declaring: ‘We need Greenland for national security and that includes Europe.’

However, Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Prime Minister warned that if the US did seize Greenland, it would end the NATO alliance that underpinned Western capitalist security since 1949.

Tusk emphasised that: ‘No member should attack or threaten another member of the North Atlantic Alliance, otherwise NATO would lose its meaning if conflict or mutual conflicts occurred within the alliance’.

