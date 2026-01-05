Trump Tries To Grab Venezuela’s Vast Oil Resources – Tuc Must Call General Strike Action To Support The Venezuelan Masses!

US President Donald Trump has publicly stated that the US capitalists will run and ‘own’ Venezuela’s colossal oil wealth.

This was after Trump sent in his ‘special forces’ in an attempt to force the Venezuelan workers and youth to bend the knee and comply with his wishes and the needs of American capitalism.

As Trump spoke, his special forces declared that they had detained President Maduro and his family and had flown them out of the country and into the USA.

Trump revealed that he planned ‘to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition’ adding: ‘We are going to run the country right .

‘It’s going to be run very judiciously, very fairly, and it’s going to make a lot of money.’

Trump refused to rule out putting in large numbers of US troops on the ground during this transition.

In the meantime, Venezuela is to be governed by Maduro’s vice president who Trump claimed had already ‘given assurances that she would do anything that the US wants’.

In fact, US special forces had ‘stormed’ Maduro’s ‘highly guarded fortress’ and captured the Venezuelan leader as he allegedly attempted to flee to a safe room.

Trump who watched the show on his TV screen said that US soldiers carried blow torches to break open steel doors and caught Maduro before he could hide behind them.

Both Maduro and his 69-year-old wife Cilia Flores had been indicted in New York within hours of the operation. Maduro was pictured blindfolded aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima, flanked by drug enforcement administrators.

Early morning on Saturday, saw rockets raining down on Caracas and smoke rising above the skyline.

The Venezuelan government declared a state of emergency saying that strikes had hit the capital and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.

Maduro was reportedly captured by a member of the US Delta force. The same elite unit was also responsible for killing abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the former Islamic State leader, in 2019. More than US 150 aircraft were launched from 20 land bases.

The oil crisis can only sharpen and explode. The US capitalists and their rivals are determined to grab the oil resources of the planet to use them to enrich themselves at the expense of the working people of the world, including the working class of the United States of America.

The Trade Union Congress in the UK, must immediately set out to convene a worldwide meeting of the trade unions to decide on the action needed to expropriate the oil resources of the planet, so that the capitalist law of the jungle, that is ‘the survival of the fittest and to hell with the rest’ is dumped and replaced by a world socialist republic where planned production replaces the mad battle for profits that is currently taking place.

A socialist worldwide planned economy where production is planned to satisfy all human needs is the only way forward out of the capitalist ‘law of the jungle’ and the cult of the ‘survival of the fittest’.

Meanwhile, the oil barons and the bosses are getting ready for a new World War to ensure that only the fittest survive and the rest go under in a nuclear holocaust.

The British Trade Union Congress has a leading role to play in the ferocious class struggle that is emerging.

It must call a Special Congress and invite all trade unions worldwide to be represented.

Capitalism is now heading for its biggest crash ever. The workers of the world must ensure that capitalism is heading for the dustbin of history and must be replaced by planned production to satisfy people’s needs.

This is the only way forward. Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise to replace backward world capitalism with a worldwide socialist republic whose axiom will be: ‘From each according to their ability, to each according to their needs!’