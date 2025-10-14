ON MONDAY, US president Donald Trump addressed the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in a rambling hour-long speech where he boasted of the ‘historic dawn of a new Middle East’.

Trump heaped praise on the Zionist regime while boasting that it had achieved a great victory over the Palestinians thanks to the huge amount of lethal American weapons the US government had supplied.

In fact, despite all the backing and billions spent by US imperialism on arming the Israeli regime, there was no great victory, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to achieve any of his stated objectives when they started the genocidal war two years ago.

Despite the slaughter of over 67,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, Israeli Occupation Forces failed to destroy Hamas or the other resistance groups and failed to create the conditions where Palestinians are prepared to accept being driven from their homes and land.

The failure of mighty US imperialism to inflict a defeat on the Palestinians has exposed the weakness of a world capitalist system that is reeling under the impact of a global economic crisis and desperate to reassert its dominance over the world.

Having effectively pulled the US out of the lost war in Gaza, Trump is now turning the attention of the US ruling class and military towards the biggest threat to American capitalism.

Trump insists his focus is now on defeating Russia and he is meeting on Friday with Ukrainian president Zelensky at the White House, a meeting which he claims will ‘solve’ the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the main topic of conversation at this meeting will not be on any peace deal but on supplying the Ukrainian regime with long-range Tomahawk missiles that could reach Moscow. Zelensky said: ‘The main topics will be air defence and our long-range capabilities, to maintain pressure on Russia.’

Trump has been threatening to deliver the Tomahawks to Ukraine if Russian president Putin still remained firm over the issue of not allowing the Ukraine to become another client state of imperialism and a constant military threat to Russia.

Defying the reality that, despite all the military support supplied by the US and its imperialist allies, the Israelis had failed to defeat the Palestinians, Trump is loudly proclaiming his policy of ‘peace through strength’.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Zelensky will be presenting Trump with a lengthy list of Russian military targets that the Tomahawk missiles, with a range of 1,500 miles, could hit.

The previous US administration under Joe Biden had refused Zelensky’s previous demands for Tomahawks, fearing the escalation into a full-scale war between the US and Russia.

Trump, driven by the desperation of debt-ridden US capitalism to reassert dominance over the world militarily, now that its economic power is collapsing, is preparing for a world war against one of its main economic rivals.

Russian officials have insisted that neither Zelensky nor his imperialist backers across Europe and the US appear to be genuinely interested in peace but are increasingly ramping up weapons delivery and encouraging a military confrontation.

With Trump on the point of sending Tomahawk missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons to Ukraine, with the support and encouragement from allies in Britain and Europe, the prospect of escalation to a nuclear war with Russia is very real.

Russia would have no knowledge if a Tomahawk missile fired at Russia contained a nuclear warhead until it exploded.

In the desperate death agony of capitalism, the imperialist powers are prepared to wage a nuclear war that would devastate humanity.

The working class in the US, UK and Europe have the power to stop this slide into a nuclear world war by waging a class war at home.

The urgent task today is to force the trade union leaders to mobilise the strength of the working class in general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and replace them with workers governments and socialism.

Putting capitalism out of its death agony with the victory of the world socialist revolution is the way forward for the whole of humanity.