Trump is threatening to attack Iran! US and UK workers must respond by removing Trump!

LONDON witnessed one of the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations since the ceasefire agreement was signed in October 2025, with more than 100,000 people marching through London on Saturday January 31st.

The march drew a broad cross-section of tens of thousands of working class youth as well as middle class young people, plus many tens of thousands of British workers, from human rights campaigners, to trade unionists, doctors, students, plus many members of the Arab and Muslim communities. Participants waved Palestinian flags and carried placards calling for US accountability for war crimes and an end to UK arms exports to Israel.

It is now crystal clear that the working class and its youth plus sections of the middle class, support the Palestinian revolution and its continuation as part of the worldwide socialist revolution.

The organisers of the continuing public mobilisation reflect the widespread rejection across the world of political proposals that try to bypass the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to freedom and return, the end of occupation and the need for the State of Palestine.

Speakers on the main stage included prominent political, medical and cultural figures: Jeremy Corbyn MP, Ghassan Abu Sittah, John McDonnell MP, Juliet Stevenson, and representatives from several UK trade unions. Tariq Othman delivered remarks on behalf of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, while Samer Jaber spoke representing the Red Ribbons campaign calling for the release of Palestinian detainees.

In his address, Corbyn stressed the importance of global solidarity in confronting injustice, saying events in Palestine cannot be treated as distant or marginal. He pointed to the presence of more than 3,509 administrative detainees among thousands of Palestinians held without charge or trial in Israeli prisons, describing the policy as a clear violation of international law.

Corbyn also reaffirmed his opposition to proposals from the Trump administration aimed at imposing control over Palestinian land, stating that: Those who destroyed Gaza should bear the cost of rebuilding it; and that there can be no genuine peace without the return of Palestinian refugees to the villages from which they were displaced. Ending genocide and ethnic cleansing must be an international priority.

Red ribbons were distributed to tens of thousands of participants as part of a global campaign highlighting the plight of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. Organisers said the red colour symbolises the immediate danger facing prisoners amid administrative detention, torture, medical neglect and harsh conditions of confinement, adding that the issue will remain central to public action until all detainees are released.

The London march coincided with coordinated actions around the world highlighting the suffering of Palestinian detainees, with events taking place from the West Bank to Australia, as well as in Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Germany, South Korea, Mexico and elsewhere. Participants said the synchronised mobilisation reflects the growing breadth of international solidarity and rejection of attempts to normalise or obscure crimes committed against Palestinians.

The organisers stressed that the British public will remain present and vocal for as long as genocide continues, occupation persists, and freedom remains denied to a people who have paid the price of their steadfastness for more than seven decades.

In fact, the revolutionary work has just begun.

The TUC must be made by the force of the mass movement of hundreds of millions of workers in the UK and worldwide to call a Special Congress of the TUC to organise the trade unions and the working class and its youth to call an indefinite general strike to bring down the current Starmer government and to bring in a workers government and socialism. The TUC must be made to stand up for the working people of the world.

Already the US gangster leadership of Trump and Co is threatening to bomb the people of Iran. The working class of the US, the UK, the EU and the world must tell President Trump that if he dares to bomb Iran then the workers of the world will rise up to defend the workers of Iran by overthrowing UK, EU and US imperialism.

In fact, the forces gathering around the Trump Presidency must be dealt with by the US working class. Trump and his co-thinkers must be consigned to where they belong, that is to the ‘dustbin of history’.

Immediately, the TUC must call a Special TUC Congress so that the country’s massive trade unions can meet and decide that it is Trump and the US, UK and EU capitalists that must be removed. Their time is up! They must be removed and replaced by workers governments and socialism.