Trump forced to retreat as Iran deals crushing blow to US imperialism

JUST 90 minutes before Trump’s self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or he would destroy Iran’s ‘whole civilisation’, the US president caved in and retreated.

Trump had pledged to launch a massive attack on Iranian civilian infrastructure that he boasted would send Iran ‘back to the stone age’ if the Iranian government didn’t surrender.

Faced with the Iranian refusal to submit to his genocidal pledge, it was Trump who was forced to back down.

In a post on Tuesday evening, Trump wrote that ‘Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack on Iran for a period of two weeks.’

Trump, in a blatant attempt to rescue his administration from the fact that this was a retreat, went on to say the US has ‘already met and exceeded all military objectives.’

In fact the world knows that the US, despite the alleged total supremacy of its military and 40 days of indiscriminate bombings, has failed to achieve any of the goals laid down by Trump when he and the Zionist Israeli regime launched their unprovoked war.

Trump failed in his stated intention of achieving regime change despite the targeted assassination of the Supreme Leader in the first hours of a war carried out by US-Israeli forces while negotiations between Iran and the US were taking place.

Trump and his military advisors totally underestimated the strength of the Iranian people and the Iranian military which has struck devastating blows against US bases throughout the region, causing widespread fear amongst America’s Middle East allies.

Crucially, Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, the choke point for 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies, driving up their cost and threatening to drive capitalism into a global recession.

Trump has now ditched all his previous demands and is claiming that the two week pause in the bombing of Iran by the US and Israel as some kind of victory.

The Iranians have always held that the closure of the Strait was a legitimate response to the unprovoked war and yesterday the nation’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement that declared a ‘historic and crushing defeat’ of the US and Israeli regimes.

The statement insisted that the US had agreed to a 10-point proposal made by Iran that committed Washington to end all aggression, accepted continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, ending all sanctions and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region along with an end to war on all fronts including Lebanon.

However much Trump tries to dress this defeat up as some kind of victory, the fact remains that both he and the Zionist regime bit off more than they could chew when they launched their war.

Not only did they underestimate the resilience of Iran but they completely ignored the revolutionising effect of imperialist war on the working class and youth at home.

Already workers and young people are sick of all the genocide carried out in occupied Palestine with the support of their governments and today they are enraged at the prospect of a decaying world capitalist system inflicting hundreds of thousands of deaths in order to maintain the profits of the oil companies and the capitalist class.

The point has been reached where the working class in the US, UK and Europe must say enough is enough and force their trade unions to take action and not allow Trump to make a comeback.

In Britain the demand must be for an immediate recall of the TUC to organise a general strike to bring down the Starmer government and replace it with a workers government and socialism.

This will win the support of workers in the US and across the world to take action to bring down their capitalist governments opening the way to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution. Join the WRP and build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to provide the leadership required for victory. There is no time to lose!