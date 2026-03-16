Trump begs other countries to send navies to keep Strait of Hormuz open

US president and would-be world dictator, Donald Trump issued an appeal on Saturday for the UK government to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump urged the UK and other countries to send warships to the Strait which is the vital trading artery for oil and other commodities required to keep the world economy from collapse.

Since the Strait was effectively closed by the Iranians after the unprovoked, illegal war was launched by US imperialism and its Israel ally 16 days ago, 20% of the world’s oil supplies have been closed down.

This has resulted in the cost of oil and gas going through the roof, with oil reaching $120 a barrel last week and with experts warning that it could reach over $200 in the near future.

The effect of this has been felt immediately at petrol pumps across the world, including in the US which has seen petrol prices increase relentlessly for two weeks.

All Trump’s boasts that the US government would cough up the money to insure vessels in the area along with the pledge that US boats would protect them as they sailed through the world’s busiest oil shipping channel have proved worthless.

Now Trump is demanding that other countries rally to the cause of US imperialism and dig them out of the hole they have created.

Trump, of course, framed his appeal in the context that America had already defeated Iran militarily, boasting: ‘We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability,’ before adding: ‘Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated.’

Trump’s plea for the Starmer government to come to his aid contrasts sharply with his tirade of abuse heaped on the hapless Starmer last week when he called him a coward for only joining the war belatedly by sending a destroyer, HMS Dragon and two frigates to the Middle East.

Then he told Starmer: ‘We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won!’

Iran responded to Trump’s wild claims that it had destroyed Iran’s military capabilities as ‘fabricated lies’ while strategic analysts seized on the contradiction between Trump’s claim of total destruction of Iranian military and the urgent request for international assistance.

In fact, despite the continued bombing and missile attacks launched by the US and the Zionist regime, Iran has continued to strike devastating blows against US bases and Israel.

Iranian armed forces have so far carried out 51 waves of missile and drone strikes using advanced weaponry targeting Israeli military in the occupied territories along with US military bases across the region, as well as closing down the Strait of Hormuz and driving capitalism over the brink of economic collapse.

The cost of the imperialist war is becoming politically toxic in the US with the Trump administration admitting that the first six days cost America $11 billion and analysts predicting that this could reach $100 billion in the coming weeks.

The American working class along with workers in the UK, Europe and across the world will be made to bear the brunt of a cost-of-living crisis spiralling out of control and a capitalist system crashing into bankruptcy and recession driven by a war to reorganise the Middle East for exploitation by the ruling class.

The international working class has demonstrated its opposition to imperialist wars and has refused to accept sacrificing their lives for the profit of the bankers and bosses.

The time has come for workers across the world to unite and demand that their trade unions immediately organise mass general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and bring in workers governments and socialism.

The only way to advance humanity from capitalist barbarism is to dump capitalism in the garbage can of history through the victory of the world socialist revolution.

This is the only way forward.