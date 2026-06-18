Trump admits world economy faced collapse unless he caved in and admitted defeat at the hands of Iran

ON WEDNESDAY night, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US was formally signed by both US president Donald Trump and Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The MoU, both parties agreed, would be signed digitally with Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei saying that the agreement for both presidents to sign off the memorandum was intentional given past experience.

Baghaei said: ‘When the text is signed by the highest authorities of both countries, violating it will naturally carry greater costs. Given our past experiences, we preferred that this happens.’

Iran has experienced the treachery of the US many times before including the unprovoked and murderous attack launched alongside Israel on February 28 while diplomatic negotiations were taking place.

This was emphasised by Baghaei insisting: ‘The fact that we have signed an agreement to end the war at this stage does not mean we have forgotten the past or abandoned the costly lessons we have learned.’

He stressed that from now on Iran must ensure that the other side is compelled to adhere to its commitments.

The MoU specifies that negotiations will take place over the next 60 days and will only cover the nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s missile capabilities are not subject for discussion with Baghaei insisting, ‘Iran’s missiles are only for firing, not for negotiation’ and that ‘Iran’s defence capabilities were not up for discussion’.

Crucially the MoU includes in its first clause that the Israeli war against Lebanon is permanently ended.

It states that the US and Iran ‘and their allies in the current war by signing this MoU declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon’.

Trump was forced to include the Lebanon in the MoU and make the Zionist state a party to this agreement which has caused an eruption of anger and despair in Israel.

Blanked by Trump and kept out of all the negotiations of the MoU, and now instructed to end its military adventures and strikes against Lebanon by it’s imperialist master.

The impunity which the Israeli state believed it had from the protection of the US to carry out genocide in Gaza, commit barbaric crimes against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and the Lebanese people at a stroke has been removed.

The state of Israel, which since its foundation has relied on the doctrine of ‘peace through strength’, is revealed to be nothing more than a terrorist state propped up and supported to ensure imperialist domination over the oil rich Middle East.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Trump spelt out the extent of the Iranian victory over the US, Israel and world imperialism when he admitted for the first time that the global oil reserves were on the verge of exhaustion and that without a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz the world’s oil supplies would run out in four weeks.

Trump told reporters: ‘I didn’t want to see an economic catastrophe’, whereas only days ago he was boasting that he ‘didn’t care’ about sky high fuel costs and the economic disaster as world capitalism dived over the cliff into a massive economic recession accelerated by the war to reimpose US domination.

Iran has dealt a massive blow to US and world imperialism and won the support of the overwhelming mass of workers in the US, UK and Europe for their determination to not to submit to Trump’s murderous war and have emerged victorious.

It now falls to the working class to complete the job of putting bankrupt capitalism, that can only survive through wars abroad and class war at home to make workers’ pay for its military adventures, out of its misery and advance humanity with the victory of the world socialist revolution.

This requires the building of sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to provide the revolutionary leadership required for the working class to take power and consign capitalism to the pages of history.