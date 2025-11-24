Trade Unions Must Bring Labour Down And Go Forward To A Workers Government And Socialism!

THE Labour government is incapable of resolving the massive economic catastrophe that is building up under British and world capitalism. This requires massive nationalisation and a socialist revolution.

Meanwhile, the Tories are heading for an electoral disaster, and a whole number of frantic middle class groupings have emerged that see the working class as being partly responsible for the crisis of capitalism, and insist that workers must make big sacrifices to save the capitalist order from going under.

Figures released from inside Conservative Party headquarters are said to show that the ruling class party is split and divided but insisting that the working class must pay for the developing economic and political crisis.

‘The Tories will be obliterated,’ according to the Tories own election polls. These polls are currently predicting that the petty-bourgeois Reform UK will even win the next general election with a 46 seat majority and then begin to make the working class pay the bill for the crisis!

The current polling carried out by Stack Data Strategy predicts that the Tory Party faces a wipe-out, winning just 14 seats on a 17% share of the vote!

Insiders in the Tory Party reckon that the party is in danger of being ‘consigned to the history books’ by retaining only four seats in London and being wiped out everywhere else!

One insider is quoted in The Sunday Telegraph newspaper as saying that the party is heading for an ‘extinction event’!

In fact, major sections of the Tory Party have given up on a Tory victory and are instead now looking towards a possible Reform UK government with a majority of 46. This is a middle class fantasy!

It is the working class that will take advantage of this crisis to organise the British socialist revolution and carry it through in a worldwide transformation, to get rid of bankrupt capitalism and to go forward to a World Socialist Republic where production will be carried forward to satisfy all human needs.

This tasks requires the working class of the world to unite in the Fourth International to organise and lead the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Labour as usual is staying mum, and hoping that by some miracle it may be able to participate in a right wing coalition government that will make the working class of the UK and the world pay the price for the world capitalist economy.

The bourgeois perspective is that the working class must be sacrificed to allow the bosses to try a bloody and violent push to make the workers of the world pay the full price of the capitalist economic crisis.

The trade union leaders as usual keep silent as the bosses organise their class war against the working class and the millions of youth, whose only future under crashing capitalism, is to provide the millionaires with new sources of slave labour and massive profits in new imperialist wars.

The working class is the major power in the country and throughout the world but its leaders are petty bourgeois to the core and incapable of taking advantage of the death agony of British and worldwide capitalism by organising and preparing and carrying out the British and world socialist revolutions.

Now is the time to build national sections of the World Party of the Socialist Revolution to put an end to the capitalist order and to go forward to build the World Socialist Republic with production planned and organised to satisfy human needs and not to make vast profits for a tiny worldwide ruling class of profiteers and billionaires.

In fact, capitalism is now approaching its biggest ever crisis and collapse.

This struggle is now underway as the UK, US and EU ruling classes seek desperately to put an end to the world socialist revolution.

However, millions of youth are joining the struggle to build sections of the 4th International to organise the victory of the world socialist revolution everywhere. There is not a moment to lose!