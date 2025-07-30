Trade Unions Must Answer The Hamas Call By Taking General Strike Action Worldwide To Bring In The State Of Palestine!

HAMAS has called for a worldwide mobilisation against the genocide and mass starvation in Gaza, urging people everywhere to take to the streets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and continue daily until the siege of Palestine ends.

Hamas has declared Sunday, August 3rd a global day of solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinian prisoners, in honour of the late Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haneyya, who died in an Israeli assassination.

Hamas has appealed to the international civil society, to join marches, sit-ins and demonstrations across cities and capitals worldwide.

It called for continued and escalating protests in front of Israeli and US embassies, as well as diplomatic missions of countries that support the occupation, until the aggression and starvation inflicted on more than two million Palestinians in Gaza comes to an end.

‘It is our duty to remain loyal to Gaza and to the blood and sacrifices of our martyred leaders,’ the statement read.

‘On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of commander Ismail Haneyya, we call on the free people of the world to transform Sunday August 3red into a day of global solidarity, a day of unified Arab, Islamic, and international action.’

Hamas said pressure must intensify to end Israel’s war of extermination targeting children, women, the sick, and innocent civilians under siege in the Gaza Strip.

During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 113 civilians, as well as 637 injuries following Israeli attacks.

A total of 8,867 people have been killed and 33,829 others injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025. The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7th, 2023, to 60,034 martyrs, including 1,179 aid seekers who were killed at or near US-backed distribution points.

The health ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 145,870, including 7,957 aid seekers.

The Israeli occupation army has continued its deadly attacks on different areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians. They also continue to detonate and bomb more homes and displace families, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with a worsening famine.

The workers of the world cannot and will not stand by and watch as the imperialist powers led by the USA and the UK mobilise to make desperate attempts to drive back the Palestinian revolution, in order to restore their domination of the planet.

The time for mass actions by the working class in the UK, EU and the USA has arrived, and is unpostponable. The working class of the US. EU and the USA must organise mass general strike actions to bring down ‘their’ capitalist regimes and go forward to workers governments.

These will organise a worldwide nationalised and planned economy whose modus operandi will be defined by the slogan ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’, putting an end to the barbarism of capitalist society and bringing in a worldwide planned socialist economy, whose motto will be ‘from each according to their ability to each according to their need’.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International everywhere to lead and organise the victory of the world socialist revolution, to smash backward capitalism and replace it worldwide with the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.’

There are now millions of workers and youth being revolutionised by the tremendous worldwide crisis of capitalism.

Their future depends on the organisation of sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International, to organise the removal of backward capitalism, as an out of date social system and its replacement by Workers Governments organising and developing a world wide nationalised and planned economy with a huge development of the productive forces as the foundation and backbone of the new socialist order of society.