Trade union leaders must be forced to act in support of Palestine and for an end to imperialist war on Iran!

YESTERDAY, US president Donald Trump kept the world waiting for him while he made up his mind about intervening on the side of Israel by bombing Iran.

Having given the green light to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s illegal and unprovoked attack on Iran, Trump was conflicted about whether or not to commit America openly to a war that will inevitably engulf the Middle East region, with dire consequences for the economies of the entire world.

Trump, who was elected on the pledge to end America’s ‘never ending wars’, is being threatened with big splits from within his administration and his die-hard MAGA (Make America Great Again) base.

This split reflects the growing split within the US ruling class. Trump’s right-wing opponents are insisting that a military war with Iran is a distraction from the real job. This real job is to carry out a war on the American working class through the rapid development of a police/military dictatorship that will impose the bankruptcy of American capitalism onto the backs of tens of millions of US workers.

The war hawks are pushing Trump to send in the ‘bunker busting bombs’ to destroy the Iranian uranium enrichment facility buried deep under a mountain and then go all-out to overthrow the government of Iran effecting the regime change that Netanyahu is begging for, regardless of the catastrophe that will ensue, and is threatening to crash the world capitalist economy.

The need of the US ruling class to re-assert its domination through military means is driving Trump and the US ruling class forward, as they attempt to resolve the contradiction of having to wage a war on two fronts – against the masses of the world and the US working class at home.

The situation is fast becoming an explosive one for Trump and the American ruling class, as workers and youth throughout the country rise up and are coming onto the streets, despite all the repression and intimidation carried out by Trump’s federal police agencies.

While Trump was presiding over a poorly attended birthday military parade in Washington at the weekend on Saturday, over 2,000 co-ordinated marches took place throughout cities and towns in the US under the banner ‘No Kings Day’ in what is believed to be the biggest mass protest in US history.

Up to 11 million workers and youth are estimated to have taken part, demanding an end to Trump’s attacks on workers, an end to his attempt to impose a dictatorship, and an end to US support for the Zionist genocidal war in Gaza.

The striking feature of this massive display of opposition to Trump and imperialist war was that it had no national organisation behind it – certainly not the leaders of the powerful US trade unions.

They were absent from any demonstration and remain silent on Trump’s attacks, refusing to mobilise their members against the class war ‘to the finish’ that US capitalism is waging both at home and on the masses of the world.

In Britain, the TUC maintains exactly the same silence and craven complicity with a Labour government under Keir Starmer that has continued to arm the Zionist genocide, and is now more than willing to give military support to any US attack on Iran that Trump demands.

The mass movement amongst workers and youth against imperialist wars and against being forced to pay for the historic crisis of capitalism must be organised and led. It must not allowed to wither away as the trade union leaders are hoping.

These leaders must be sacked and replaced with a new and revolutionary leadership that is prepared to organise and lead, turning mass protests into mass strike actions and general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments.

Tomorrow’s mass demonstration in London in support of the independent state of Palestine and against imperialism’s murderous war on Iran, must be the start of a general strike in Britain to bring down Starmer’s Labour government, bringing in, in its place, a workers government and a socialist state.

