Tory leader Badenoch wants to deport 150,000 workers a year using a Trump-style terrorist removal force!

TORY Party leader Kemi Badenoch has pledged that she will deport 150,000 workers a year using Trump-style immigration squads in raids on working class areas of the UK, after, first of all, leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Badenoch has produced a seven point plan to ‘secure Britain’s borders’ and deport ‘small boat arrivals within a week’, after removing immigration powers from allegedly weak judges.

Badenoch’s plan is for a new ‘Removals Force’ modelled on President Trump’s Immigration and Customs Agency Enforcement (ICE) which boasts that it has removed 400,000 people from the USA since he took office.

The UK target is to increase the number of deportations of failed asylum seekers from 9,800 in the last calender year to 150,000.

The removals would have an initial budget of £1.6bn, built up from an existing agency and from savings from closing migrant hostels. The plan is for officers to be deployed to capture illegal migrants within days of their arrival in the UK.

The Tories are also considering changing the law to give an existing agency heightened investigative powers by amending modern slavery laws and ‘restricting the rights of judges to allow foreign nationals to remain in the UK for expensive and lengthy appeals’.

Meanwhile, the trade union leaders are just standing by and idly observing the machinations of the Tories to slash, slash and slash again all pay and benefits so that the bosses make their record profits by pauperising the working class and depriving millions of youth of their future.

Workers must tell their trade union leaders that they will be looking for other jobs if they fail to fight and defeat the massive bosses’ offensive that is rapidly being developed through slashing the wages and benefits of millions of workers.

The trade unions must now be made to mobilise for general strike action to bring down the Labour government which is currently organising the bosses’ offensive. Labour is standing with folded arms while the bosses are attacking workers’ wages and conditions, and jobs are destroyed by the million.

Meanwhile, the Tories begin their annual conference with leader Badenoch declaring war against the working class and the trade unions. The Daily Telegraph is giving its full support to her plans.

Among their number is the plan to expand separation capacity to encompass 150,000 people a year, stripping those that have arrived in the UK legally of the right to claim asylum and by adopting a US-style ICE removals force, abolishing the Immigration Tribunal and imposing visa sanctions on countries that refuse to take back their nationals.

The Telegraph comments: ‘These policies will be enabled and strengthened by Ms Badenoch’s previous pledge to end Britain’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights on the grounds that the convention is undermining Britain’s border and democracy.’

Whipping up tensions, the Telegraph declares Britain is a state ‘where we have foreigners raping our little girls and we can’t even deport them. This is what we should be ashamed of.’

It is the Tory Party with its plans to smash the trade unions and return the working class back to the conditions of the 1930s that is the main enemy.

The TUC must be made to take action to call a general strike to bring down the Labour government and bring in a Workers Government and Socialism.

This is the only way out of the current, developing world crisis of capitalism.

The TUC must be forced by millions of trade unionists to bring down the bankrupt Starmer Labour government and bring in, in its place, a Workers Government and a socialist nationalised and planned economy where production is organised to satisfy the needs of the people not to make billions of profits for the bosses.

Now is the time to build the WRP inside the trade unions to provide the necessary revolutionary leadership. Now is the time to build up a mass Young Socialists movement of hundreds of thousands to organise the victory of the British and World Socialist Revolutions.