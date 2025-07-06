Tories to axe benefits starting off with barring ‘foreigners’!

THE Tory Party has launched its campaign to force the working class to pay the bill for the worldwide capitalist crisis of the bosses, a crisis that is worsening by the minute.

The Tory Telegraph newspaper launched the party’s desperate campaign with a declaration on Sunday that: ‘Foreigners should be barred from claiming key disability benefits to reduce the cost of Britain’s welfare bill.’

As is their way, the Tory opposition has called on the Labour Prime Minister to do the dirty work for them.

The Tories are demanding that Labour Party leader and PM Sir Keir Starmer restrict Personal Independence Payments (PIPs) and sickness top-ups to Universal Credit to UK citizens. Foreigners are excluded.

In fact, the Tories have already let it be known that their current leader Kemi Badenoch will use a speech this week to make slashing welfare a clear dividing line with the Labour Party and Reform!

They have also tried to start a ‘real scare’ by stating that ‘the cost of benefit claims by households with at least one foreign national in their number has doubled to nearly £1bn a month’.

Helen Whatley, the Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, has commented that: ‘The government’s welfare plans are in chaos. Instead of saving money, the Welfare Bill that we are voting on next week costs money!’

She added: ‘We’ve told them how to fix it: Stop signing people off sick for mental health problems like anxiety, bring back face to face assessments, and only give sickness benefits to British citizens.

‘If ministers had the guts to bring in these proposals they would save billions – and spare the country from more tax rises this autumn.’

Under the plan that the Tories are drawing up, PIPs and both categories of Universal Credit health top ups, will be limited to British citizens, excluding all foreign nationals.

‘There would be an exception for citizens from EU countries who have settled status, who are entitled to equal treatment under the Brexit scheme.’

Under current rules, foreign nationals must prove that they have lived in Britain for two periods in the last three years to claim PIPs – Personal Independence Payments.

Badenoch, the Tory leader has already committed to ‘look after British citizens first’. This will be done in the three amendments the Tories will be making to Labour’s Welfare Bill, that will seek curbs on the access of migrants and any of their dependents to welfare.

It is becoming more and more obvious that capitalist Britain is one of the weakest links in the already weakened chain of capitalist states that are bound together in their world market.

The UK ruling class will have to push the working class back to where it came from – to the rotten days of the 1930s when poverty for the masses was the norm, and where the ruling class was able to enjoy its ill-gotten gains.

This is why a new and revolutionary leadership must be built so that when the working class takes mass action to defend its jobs, wages and its basic rights from a completely bankrupt capitalist system that is gripped by its death agony, it will be able to take the power and establish the World Socialist Republic.

That there is no future under the capitalist system is more than obvious.

Similarly obvious, is that the current trade union leadership is incapable of defending the basic rights of the working class by going forward to socialism.

The rapidly developing crisis of capitalism makes the building of the Revolutionary International a matter of life and death. Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in all of the main capitalist countries in order to smash capitalism through the victory the world socialist revolution.

Capitalism is in its greatest every crisis. Now is the time to go forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution. There is not a moment to lose in building sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International worldwide!