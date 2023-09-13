Tories split and turn on each other while TUC Congress refuses to take general strike action to evict them from office!

THE Tory Party is now split and divided as the world- wide capitalist crisis deepens and the weakness of the imperialist powers becomes more evident.

Tory propaganda outlets such as the Daily Telegraph are livid that the Tory government will not denounce any collaboration with China, and insists that the Chinese Stalinist bureaucracy is spying on a massive scale inside the Tory party, and that what is required is an all out break with China.

Unfortunately for the British bosses their capitalist system cannot advance without the support of the Chinese Stalinists. In fact, while the Telegraph’s editorials condemn China, and all things Chinese, the Tory party leaders are dependent on China’s support.

One of the Telegraph’s targets is Kemi Badenoch, the Tory Business Secretary. She has responded to the Tory Telegraph’s assault by stating publicly that capitalist Britain cannot afford to cut all ties with China.

On Monday she was touring the Mini Car factory in Oxford and announced a £600 million investment to produce only electric cars by 2030.

She revealed that: ‘At the moment, China is leading the world in this technology, so we wouldn’t be able to get where we want to get on net zero by completely stopping or banning Chinese products. You can’t exclude Chinese made products from the battery eco-system.’

Chancellor Hunt added in support: ‘Diplomacy is about talking to everyone and Britain will always understand that.’

The Telegraph looks back with envy to Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss who was PM for 49 days, and wanted to declare China a threat. She was brought down by the banks.

Capitalist Britain needs China. which since its 1949 revolution has advanced rapidly from being a ‘nation of coolies’ to the most advanced economy world wide.

In fact, while Britain is wooing China, the USA has been trying to get back into Vietnam to take advantage of the huge advances that its economy has made since the US forces were driven out of Vietnam by the revolutionary masses of that country.

On March 29 1973, 50 years ago, the last American combat solder, Master Sgt Max Belke left Vietnam completing the American military withdrawal. This was after President Richard Nixon had announced on January 23 1973 that the United States and North Vietnam had signed an agreement to end the war, with all of the massive American forces leaving the country as a defeated army.

In fact, a ‘rambling’ press conference by US President Biden was held in Saigon this week to try and take advantage of the major developments in the Vietnamese economy that have taken place since the US was forced out of Vietnam.

It came at the end of a historic visit in which the US president highlighted new business deals and partnerships with its the former enemy, including a $7.5bn aircraft deal between Vietnam Airlines and Boeing.

Biden was just about able to complete the press conference. He said: ‘We talked about stability, we talked about making sure the third world… excuse me… the southern hemisphere has access to change. It wasn’t confrontational at all,’ the 80-year-old president said as he began to trail off.

His press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut in decisively: ‘Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference. Thanks, everyone.’ Biden made his exit from the stage, but not before his microphone was abruptly muted and the speakers started to play jazz music.

‘I’m going to go to bed,’ the president said. He was abruptly cut short by the White House staff, leaving many listeners puzzled.

American imperialism is in a great crisis and is no longer the ruler of the world. The great revolutions in Russia, China and Vietnam have torn the guts out of the imperialist system. It is now awaiting its coup de grace.

That is for the US, UK and European working classes to advance and finish the job begun by Lenin and Trotsky and the Bolsheviks in October 1917 by carrying forward the victory of the world socialist revolution!

