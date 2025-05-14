Tories Are Returning To Their ‘Starve The Workers’ Tactic!

WITH the capitalist system in its greatest ever crisis, the British Tories are beginning to debate about what is the best way out of the rapidly developing crisis of the capitalist system.

The Daily Telegraph believes that it has made a great discovery as its contrasts the Hungry 30’s with the current working class and its youth who have no great regard for capitalism and are in fact beginning to organise challenging capitalism and overthrowing it.

The Telegraph’s centre page headline on Wednesday May 14th screams out that ‘Mass unemployment may be the only cure for our woes’.

Their woes are constituted by the millions of workers and youth who will not accept wage cutting or mass unemployment and are not just rebellious but are ready to mobilise to bring down the crisis-ridden capitalist system and go forward to socialism.

The Telegraph immediately spells out that ‘Increased workplace rights are no panacea. They will only make our stagnant economy more sclerotic’ – that is, the more rights that workers have the less that they are willing to change for the worst, that is to accept backward capitalism and its growing crisis, and its death agony, and to fit in with the ruling class’ plans to make the poorest people pay the most to bail out a completely bankrupt capitalist system.

In fact mutiny, if not revolution, is in the air according to the Telegraph.

Annabel Denham, writes: ‘When the Australian CEO Tim Gurner last year suggested that unemployment should jump 50% to shake employees from their post-Covid, work wherever you please lethargy, he was instantly pilloried. The usual suspects sneered about “unfettered capitalism”…’

She adds: ‘The more employers try to boost employee happiness, the more dissatisfied these workers seem to be. We have more rights than ever before, yet a Gallup study has revealed that we are more angry and more sad than virtually any other workers in the developed world.’

In fact the UK working class is the oldest working class in the world. It has experienced all kinds of capitalism, from the 1930’s collapse of the system, to today’s daily warfare between the trade unions and the bosses, as the working class seeks to liberate itself from the capitalist nightmare.

The Telegraph however fears that worse is ahead.

Its solution is: ‘Then again, nothing would erode the trust voters that grudgingly placed in Labour last year more quickly than a jobs downturn.

‘Nothing would dislodge Starmer and bring Britain to its senses more quickly than a surge in unemployment. A shock might do us all some good in the long run.’

So here we have the Daily Telegraph, on behalf of the whole ruling class, advocating that the working class be the victim of shock therapy, that is of sudden mass unemployment, and starvation and begging for their jobs.

These scribblers completely underestimate the British working class and its capacity for struggle, and its ability not only to fight the bosses to the finish but to go further and carry out a socialist revolution, to put an end to British capitalism by going forward to socialism.

The period that we have entered is one of the death agony of the capitalist system when it must be replaced by Socialism. Now is the time for the working class to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country.

Capitalism has had its day, but it will not leave the scene of history voluntarily.

Build the Workers Revolutionary Party in the UK, alongside a mass Young Socialists movement.

Build sections of the ICFI in every country. Capitalism has had its day, but the situation requires the revolutionary leadership of the WRP and sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International to organise and lead the successful world socialist revolution.

There is not a moment to lose. Forward to the victory of the world socialist revolution!