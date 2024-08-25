Tories Are Afraid Of The Power Of The Trade Unions! This Power Must Now Be Used To Go Forward To Socialism!

THE Tories are now in the grip of a hysteria which has being displayed by newspapers like the Telegraph on a daily basis.

It prints horror stories about the carnage that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is about to let loose on the UK population, screaming that Labour has a ‘destructive plan’ for Britain, and screams hysterically that ‘massive tax rises are coming’.

Of course, the bosses want to tax the poor not the rich.

The Sunday Telegraph squeals of Starmer that: ‘He is expected to double down on Labour’s claims that Britain is in a worse state than anybody imagined, and signals that the government will have to take tough decisions to fix the foundations of the country.’

It continues that Starmer ‘is laying the ground to pin the blame for the “tough action’’ he takes on the previous government’.

It adds: ‘The reason tax rises now appear inevitable is in large part because the government has decided to give inflation busting pay rises to public sector workers and quasi-state employees like train drivers.’

It adds that Starmer has failed to immediately crush the unions and that: ‘Evidence that the unions have been emboldened by Labour’s capitulations is everywhere.’

It continues: ‘The Trade Union Congress is expected to demand that the government spends an estimated £27 billion restoring public sector pay to 2011 levels.’

Starmer however wants a £27bn pay cut for the working class. The truth is that the Tories and the capitalists are desperate and in despair about the zero future of capitalism.

The Tory party has been effectively wiped out, leaving the fate of capitalism in the hands of Labour Party pro-capitalists such as Keir Starmer and Co.

The working class now faces a situation where the Labour Party leadership will set about introducing policies to boost the bosses and slash wages and benefits further.

Privatising the NHS is high in the Labourite agenda, as is the slashing of the benefit system, as the crisis of capitalism deepens.

The situation of the bosses is so precarious that they are desperate to see the Ukrainian fascists start a new world war with Russia.

The only way to deal with the developing crisis of capitalism is though the organisation of the world socialist revolution. This is true from countries like Palestine to the former democracies of the UK, the USA and the EU.

All of a sudden, the heroes of the bosses are the Ukrainian fascists and trade union busters worldwide.

The Trade Union Congress starts its meeting on Sunday September 8th. It is meeting at a time when the death agony of the Tory party and its reduction to near zero is under way.

It is meeting when radical movements are emerging such as ‘Reform’ that are seeking to mobilise to fight and drive back the trade unions and the working class.

This year’s Trade Unions Congress is a vital one for the future of the working class, both in the UK and internationally.

The Congress has work to do.

It must pass a motion supporting the Palestinian revolution and begin to organise mass support for it worldwide to drive the Zionist gangsters out of Palestine.

It must discuss the situation where the bosses are determined to make the UK working class pay the full bill of the capitalist crisis by driving the working class back to the wages and conditions of the 1930s.

The Congress must in fact decide that the time has come for the working class to show its full strength and set the date for an indefinite general strike to bring down the government and bring in a Workers Government and Socialism into the UK and establish a Palestinian state.

There is no doubt that capitalism is going down the drain and wants to carry us into the sewers with it.

All the more reason for going forward to a UK Workers Government, to the establishment of the State of Palestine, from the river to the sea, and to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

All the more reason for joining the WRP and the Young Socialists today!