Time To Force The Tuc Off Its Knees – Forward To The British Socialist Revolution!

AN article in yesterday’s Daily Telegraph delivered a sharp wake up call to the TUC and the trade union leaders who cling to the belief that in Britain ‘democracy’ is sacrosanct.

The article by Allister Heath, editor of The Sunday Telegraph, starts with the statement ‘Britain is not merely broken: It has been hacked to pieces by a nihilistic ruling class committed to dismembering our society.’

The ‘nihilistic’ ruling class he is attacking is not the capitalist ruling class of bankers, bosses and multi-billionaire financiers but ruthless ‘left wing barbarians’ who he holds responsible for infiltrating all the institutions of the state.

According to Heath, these left wing ‘barbarians’ have taken over all the institutions of the state and dictated to every single government, whether Tory or Labour, since Margaret Thatcher was thrown out as Tory Prime Minister in 1990.

Since Thatcher was brought down by an uprising of workers over her imposition of the hated Poll Tax, according to Heath almost every policy decision taken by Labour and Tory governments since have been a disaster, that he insists ‘will need to be reversed if Britain is to be saved’.

Heath then goes on to provide a lengthy list of the principal ‘calamities’ that need to be reversed.

In essence, these amount to a call for increased authoritarian rule, freedom from all restrictions on the banks and industry, returning Britain to the idealised world of Thatcher and the ‘free market’ economy, when capitalism was free from any constraints to exploit the working class mercilessly along with destroying the welfare state.

He also includes ‘the displacement of religious observance by secular ideologies’ and the ‘decline of marriage’ and ‘the crisis of masculinity’, in his list of calamities that need to be dealt with by a future government – all of which echo similar demands from the most extreme right wing organisations.

Reversing this ‘nightmarish inheritance will be exceptionally difficult’ he states, and despite Heath acknowledging that: ‘Nigel Farage understands the necessary turnaround is greater in scale and scope than anything attempted until now,’ he clearly has doubts about the ability of a Reform government, with or without the Tories, to complete the dismantling of bourgeois democracy.

His solution is a right wing fascist coup. A right wing government could be overwhelmed by the ‘volume of controversial and complex legislation’ required and would face hostility from enemies who would ‘deploy any tool, any lie to halt the counter-revolution’, including using the law and strikes.

Heath, in fact, is reflecting the growing demand from a section of the ruling class for a counter-revolutionary coup to throw off the trappings of bourgeois democracy in order to move to a police state and then an openly fascist regime.

The ruling class have given up all hope in the Starmer government’s ability to hold back the working class, despite all the support given them by the TUC.

Equally, the ruling class has no confidence that Farage’s Reform Party, or a coalition with the Tories, will be up to the job of destroying the NHS, along with all the gains of the welfare state, while simultaneously imposing the crisis of capitalism onto the backs of a powerful working class determined not to be driven into poverty in order to rescue bankrupt capitalism.

Heath is calling for the naked dictatorship of the capitalist class, where all the laws are ripped up and trade unions are transformed from independent organisations of workers into the instruments to control their members.

This is a wake-up call to the mis-leaders of the TUC who have sat on the sidelines and refused to mobilise the strength of the working class against all the preparations by a desperate, weak capitalist class to resolve their crisis by imposing dictatorship over the working class.

These bankrupt leaders must be replaced with a new and revolutionary leadership to organise a general strike to bring down the Starmer government and bring in a workers government and the dictatorship of the proletariat.

A workers government will nationalise the banks and major industries, placing them under the ownership and control of the working class, for the benefit of the working class and sections of the middle class.

The urgent job today is to build up the WRP and Young Socialists to provide that revolutionary leadership for the working class to take power and advance to

socialism!