Time for the working class across the world to put an end to capitalist barbarism!

On Monday, US president Donald Trump made a desperate attempt to try to prevent the entire world capitalist economy from collapsing into recession as a result of the war against Iran.

Trump and his Republican administration are clearly worried sick that the failure of US imperialism to carry out regime change and crush the Iranian people has blown back on them, causing a catastrophic increase in the price of oil and gas, along with cutting off the supplies of fertilisers – vital for food production across Europe and the US.

As the effort to quell the panic in the energy markets, echoed across the world stock markets, it became obvious that far from a swift military action US imperialism and its Israeli ‘attack dog’ had significantly failed to crush the Iranian government and the Iranian people.

Trump announced that the war is ‘very complete, pretty much’ and that the military attacks on Iran would be ending soon.

However, Trump insisted that he was not declaring the war was over saying: ‘We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough.’

Trump’s contradictory statements were aimed at the stock markets and Republican politicians who rightly fear being wiped out at the upcoming mid-term elections as a result of the massive unpopularity of the war amongst US voters.

In fact, any reassurance gained from the typical Trump ramblings was quickly dispelled a few hours later when US and Israeli warplanes launched a wave of strikes across Iran as huge crowds of Iranians took to the streets in support of Mojtaba Khamenei, the country’s newly-appointed Supreme Leader.

Incandescent with rage at the Iranians refusing to accept defeat and insisting that the vital Strait of Hormuz would remain closed, Trump claimed the US would hit Iran ‘twenty times harder’ than previously.

While Trump engaged in increasingly deranged verbal gymnastics, the Israeli Zionist regime was extending its genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Hamas resistance movement issued a statement on Monday accusing the Israeli occupation army of committing massacres on Sunday, exploiting the world’s preoccupation with the war against Iran and Lebanon.

The statement said: ‘The criminal Zionist occupation perpetrated horrific massacres against residents of the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, it bombed civilians west of Gaza City just before the sunset meal, while overnight artillery shelling targeted tents sheltering displaced people, killing three Palestinian women, including a journalist.’

A spokesman for Hamas warned that the unconditional US support for Israel’s regional aggression enables it to violate the ceasefire agreement and commit further massacres in Gaza.

In fact, US imperialism has launched a war in the Middle East that has spread out across the world igniting a global financial crisis and spurring the working class to take action to put an end to genocide in Palestine, and also put an end to the imperialist wars that the ruling class is demanding are paid for by workers and their families.

The international working class have the power to resolve this crisis by demanding their trade union leaders end their silence over the atrocities being committed with the complicity of their governments, and take action.

The burning issue today is for the working class in the UK, US, Europe and across the world to unite and demand that their trade unions immediately organise mass general strikes to bring down their capitalist governments and organise workers governments to bring in socialism.

These governments must expropriate the bosses and bankers and build a socialist planned economy, recognise the independent state of Palestine and put an end to imperialist wars with the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Now is the time to build up the WRP and Young Socialists along with sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Join the WRP and Young Socialists today – there is no time to lose!