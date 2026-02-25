Time for the TUC to call a general strike to kick out the Starmer government

LORD Peter Mandelson was arrested on Monday and released on bail pending further investigations early yesterday morning.

The former Labour minister, US ambassador and the prime mover in the entire ‘New Labour’ project to break the Labour Party from the trade unions and turn it into an open party of the bosses and bankers, was arrested on suspicion of passing market-sensitive government information to his great ‘friend’ the convicted paedophile and billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, who denies any wrongdoing, was arrested just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’.

Like Mandelson, these charges also relate to sharing sensitive information to Epstein while acting as the UK’s international envoy, although in practice it turns out he was more interested in running up millions of pounds worth of foreign travel and ‘freebies’ paid for by the taxpayer.

Mandelson is credited as the architect of New Labour along with his close friend Tony Blair, and is held responsible by the bourgeois press for masterminding Labour’s victory in 1997.

In fact, so hated were the Tories by the working class and youth that a victory for Labour was a certainty.

The entire drive of the New Labour project was to witchhunt Labour MPs and members suspected of harbouring socialist views out of the party, and Mandelson, along with Blair and fellow class traitors, launched a vicious campaign to ‘cleanse’ Labour from its trade union and reformist socialist roots.

The transformation of the Labour government into an open government for the bosses and bankers led to a continuation of Tory attacks on wages and jobs for the ‘good of the country’ in other words, for the benefit of the capitalist class.

When Blair was ousted as prime minister he was replaced by Gordon Brown, who immediately appointed Mandelson as Labour’s business secretary despite him being sacked from the cabinet twice over alleged breaches of confidentiality.

During the height of the world banking crisis, as Brown fought to bail out the banks by selling off public land and utilities, the released Epstein files allege that Mandelson sent the convicted paedophile sensitive internal documents from Brown that included information that could prove highly lucrative to the financier.

Following the defeat of the Brown government in the 2010 general election, Mandelson worked tirelessly behind the scenes to once again capture the Labour Party boasting in 2017 that he worked ‘every day’ to bring down the left then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mandelson finally achieved success when Corbyn resigned following defeat in the 2019 election and immediately worked to ensure his protégé, and puppet, Keir Starmer was elected as Labour leader.

Starmer repaid his ‘mentor’ by appointing him as US ambassador despite his friendship and dealings with the depraved Epstein being common knowledge.

Earlier this month, public outrage forced Starmer to sack Mandelson as all the allegations of corruption emerged into the open.

Mandelson is just the most glaring example of the corruption, both political and financial, that is tearing Starmer’s government apart, along with the entire political establishment that sits at the top of society and is revealed to be run for the profit and exploitation, including sexual gratification, of a ruling capitalist class of bankers, bosses and financiers.

In the same way, the arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor reveals the corruption at the heart of one of the main political pillars of British capitalism.

It exposes a ruling class that believes it is unconstrained by any laws or morals and can act with impunity while inflicting pain and suffering on the working class at home and masses abroad in order to keep the profits rolling in.

The time is now to force the TUC to end its complicity with this corrupt Starmer government and the bosses and bankers it serves by calling an Emergency Congress to organise a general strike to kick out the Labour government and replace it with a workers government and socialism.

A workers government will expropriate the bosses and bankers and end the monarchy, replacing it with a workers republic.

Join the WRP and Young Socialists to build up the leadership necessary for the victory of the British Socialist Revolution.