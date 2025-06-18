‘The world is witnessing the false calm before the Middle East Energy Storm’ says Telegraph’s prophet of doom Ambrose Evans Pritchard!

‘OIL currency and equity markets are treating the all out war between Israel and the revolutionary Iranian regime almost as if it were a routine and a contained Middle East spat, likely to blow over as has happened so often before.’

This is the dire warning of the Daily Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans Pritchard.

He terms the current battle as one in which Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu ‘aims to overthrow Iran’s clerical military regime’ and talks openly of ‘liquidating the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.’

Evans Pritchard insists ‘it will not blow over – this is a fight to the death!’

He adds: ‘There is a very high risk that the US, Britain and France will be drawn directly into the conflict – pitting the democracies against the coalescing confederacy of Iran, China, Russia and North Korea, and its disturbingly large tail of semi-aligned states.’

He warns: ‘Investors are implicitly betting that neither side will up the ante and attack tankers or export terminals in a region that supplies 18 per cent of the world’s oil and 20 per cent of its liquified natural gas (LNG). The logic of this conflict may force both to do exactly that.

‘Energy is clearly in the cross hairs!’

It is crystal clear now, that the working class must take action and mobilise through its trade unions to nationalise all of the oil resources in the planet as the only way to stop World War III.

None of the capitalist regimes can stop the Drive to War. They are prisoners of the greatest ever crisis of the capitalist system.

The working class must now move forward and form sections of the Fourth International, the World Party of the Socialist Revolution, in every country to organise and lead the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.

Speaking to BBC 5Live Breakfast a little earlier, political expert Albert Wolf said Trump’s demand for ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran would include a complete end to the country’s nuclear programme.

That would be a ‘humiliation’ for them, he said.

Wolf explained that Trump’s version of ‘unconditional surrender’ would mean that all of Iran’s nuclear sites are destroyed, its nuclear technology disposed of, and the country forcibly returned to the ‘Dark Ages’.

‘They would have to give up their missile programme and end support for the remaining members of the resistance, like Hamas and Hezbollah,’ he said.

Wolf says this would be hard for Iran because its nuclear programme is a core part of the country’s ‘prestige and status in the world’, adding that giving it up wouldn’t just be an arms control agreement but ‘humiliation’.

US President Donald Trump is now considering entering the conflict and joining Israel’s strikes on Iran. It comes after he called for Iran’s ‘complete surrender’ – but he says the United States won’t kill the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ‘at least for now’.

Khamenei responded, saying he ‘will never compromise’ with Israel.

There were no deaths overnight in Israel from Iranian missile attacks, Middle East regional editor Sebastian Usher reports – Israel says 400 missiles have been fired at it since Friday.

More than 50 Israeli fighter jets conducted operations in Iran overnight, with strikes on an Iranian centrifuge facility, a missile production facility near Tehran, and a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Iranian drones and missiles fired at Israel triggered sirens across the country several times overnight. Iranian media reports Tehran fired Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles toward Tel Aviv.

Trump’s call for ‘unconditional surrender’ would be ‘humiliation’ for Iran, experts say.

There is only one way forward and this is through forming sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in all of the major countries to lead the struggle for the victory of the world socialist revolution and the end of capitalism!