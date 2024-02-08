The working people of the world must NOW take action to establish the State of Palestine!

THE Palestinian presidency on Wednesday expressed its great thanks and appreciation for the strong and clear Saudi position expressed in the Saudi statement issued in support of all legitimate and inalienable Palestinian rights, foremost of which is the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression to destroy the Gaza Strip.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that was published on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), in which it said that Saudi Arabia will not have diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state. The presidency affirmed its confidence in this firm and solid Saudi support which is consistent with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, during these dangerous circumstances that the region and the world are going through.

Palestinian PM, Mohammad Shtayyeh, on Wednesday also welcomed the firm position of Saudi Arabia towards the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights, first and foremost is their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Prime Minister appreciated Saudi Arabia’s position calling for stopping the aggression against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from it, and its call to the international community, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, to recognise the Palestinian state as the way to peace in the region and the world.

‘The Kingdom has reiterated its call to the permanent members of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognised the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the Palestinian people can obtain their legitimate rights and so that a comprehensive and just peace is achieved for all.’

Meanwhile, the TUC has maintained its complete silence on Gaza and has been absent from all the mass demonstrations in the UK supporting Palestinians and demanding a ceasefire.

The last TUC Congress in September unanimously passed a motion condemning Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people.

Since that vote this oppression has developed into a genocidal war of annihilation in Gaza that has killed over 27,000 people so far – yet, still the TUC remains absolutely silent. Shame on it!

The TUC has refused point blank to issue any words of condemnation, let alone organise any campaign in support of its own policy of support for Palestine.

The UK working class however overwhelmingly identifies with, and supports, the struggle of the Palestinian people, as do the working people of the world.

UK workers recognise that the same Tory government that is waging war on the right to strike and demanding that workers pay for the crisis of British capitalism is at the same time, giving all financial, military and political support to the Zionist regime.

The working class must not stand by and watch while the Israeli gangsters and their US and British backers seek to drive the Palestinian people into Egypt via a mass murder campaign from the air, the land and the sea.

The TUC must be made to call a general strike in support of Palestine by the UK’s millions of workers.

Such a general strike will be supported by the working people of the world including the USA and the EU.

We urge workers to join the WRP at once and for working class youth to join the Young Socialists, to launch a massive campaign for a general strike now to bring down the Tories and to create the conditions to establish and secure the Palestinian state by overthrowing the British bosses, and nationalising their industries and banks.

This will establish a socialist Britain and break for ever the malignant role that British imperialism has played in super-exploiting the working class of the world, both at home and abroad.

Forward to the general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a UK Workers Government and Socialism!

Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution! Smash imperialism for all time!